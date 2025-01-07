Empowering Holiday Social Engagements Through Malodor Control

Cinesteam® Is an Innovative Secondary Dressing That Can Effectively Mask Unwanted Wound Odors and Restore Social Confidence

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wound malodors are a quietly debilitating aspect of many patients' experiences. Along with personal discomfort, unpleasant smells from wounds can negatively affect social interactions. Cinesteam® is using innovative applications of cinnamon to make it easier for those managing malodorous wounds to enjoy the holiday season with others.

"The holidays are a time when we all want to spend time with friends and family," said Clémence Desjardin, Director of Operations and Business Development at Cemag Care and a member of the Cinesteam® team. "However, if you're struggling to mask malodors, it can leave individuals feeling embarrassed and isolated."

Research backs up Desjardin's statement. One in-depth study of seven patients managing wound malodors found:

Feelings of judgment by family and society.

Distress stemming from isolation and embarrassment.

A hopeless resignation to their situation.

That last point is why Desjardin and the team at Cinesteam® have developed their eponymous innovative secondary bandage.

"Cinesteam® is a unique secondary dressing medical device," Desjardin explained. "It uses a sachet of cinnamon in close proximity to a malodorous wound — though not touching it — to adsorb unwanted VOCs from things like bacteria, exudate, and necrotic tissue."

Desjardin added that the team conducted extensive testing before settling on cinnamon. In the end, they found that the spice was equally capable of capturing unwanted odors and adding its own well-known and pleasant VOCs into the air. The result is a bandage that is not just effective but particularly suited to end-of-year holiday festivities, where cinnamon is already a staple in many cultures, including the United States.

Cinesteam® is an effective way for people dealing with discomfort, embarrassment, and isolation due to chronic malodorous wounds to engage in the holiday season. It empowers them to invest in social opportunities with confidence and enjoy their experiences with family and friends during the most Wonderful Time of the Year and beyond.

About Cinesteam®:

Cinesteam® is a brand owned by a French pharmaceutical company based in Paris, Cemag Care, which was founded in 2016 by Dr. André Ulmann. The brand is built on an innovative over-the-counter medical solution that uses a single natural ingredient (cinnamon) as a secondary dressing for those managing malodorous wounds from tumors, diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, and more. Cinesteam® effectively masks unwelcome odors and improves quality of life. (It does not heal the wound itself). The patented concept was developed from 2015 to 2019 and brought to market in Europe in 2020. NOTE: Cinesteam® is a class one medical device. Please read the instructions before use. Learn more at cinesteamcare.com and cemagcare.com.

Clémence DESJARDIN, PhD

Business Development Manager



55 rue de Turbigo – 75003 Paris – France

Tel : +33 (0) 1 86 22 02 22

Mob: +33 (0) 6 63 04 32 77

Fax : +33 (0)1 73 79 35 54

email : [email protected]

SOURCE Cinesteam