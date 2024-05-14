Empowering Innovators and Building the Future of Blockchain with BSV DevCon 2024

LONDON, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BSV DevCon is inviting blockchain enthusiasts, professionals, entrepreneurs, and innovators for a day of insightful sessions, hands-on workshops, and networking opportunities. Set to take place on May 20th at the London ExCel, this event will provide a platform for learning and collaboration in the ever-evolving world of blockchain technology.

DevCon is designed to empower innovators and give attendees the tools to build on chain, inspire new ideas and drive advancement in technology by utilising the blockchain. The event will serve as a catalyst for innovation, enabling attendees to expand their knowledge and contribute to the technological future.

Key themes include:

Hands-on Workshops – Participants will engage in interactive workshops that offer practical tools and applications of blockchain technology.

Expert insights – Learn from industry leaders who will share their experiences and insights for developers to build on chain.

Networking – Connect and build a new developer community from a diversity of backgrounds, helping attendees foster new partnerships and collaborations.

Thomas Giacomo, Director of Utilisation at BSV Blockchain, said, "BSV DevCon is set to redefine blockchain innovation. Our mission is to inspire developers and innovators to explore new horizons in technology, providing them with the knowledge and tools necessary to build the future and unlock the full potential of blockchain applications."

Who should attend:

Developers looking to future proof their development and applications.

C-Suite of businesses who are seeking to understand the benefits of blockchain, and how it can help future proof their business.

Blockchain developers who are building across different blockchains who wish to learn about BSV blockchain's unique technology and toolkits.

Xiaohui Lui, Founder and CEO, sCrypt, said, "At BSV DevCon, we believe in the power of practical learning and real-world applications. This event is designed to elevate the understanding of blockchain technology to new heights, offering hands on experience and insights from industry experts."

DevCon is a steppingstone for anyone aiming to play a significant role in the future of blockchain. Whether you are looking to enhance your technical skills, gain industry insights, or meet like-minded professionals, BSV DevCon is the place to be.

For more information about BSV DevCon and to register visit the website.

About BSV Blockchain:

One Blockchain for Everyone.

The BSV Blockchain leads the BSV Blockchain for Enterprise and Government initiatives. This Switzerland-based global non-profit industry organisation supports the use of the BSV blockchain.

The BSV Blockchain oversees open-source programs and educates enterprises, government agencies, start-up ventures, developers, and users on creating a global blockchain ecosystem. The original Bitcoin protocol and its scripting language provide powerful technical capabilities that BSV has restored.

About the London Blockchain Conference

NETWORK. LEARN. ENGAGE.

At the London Blockchain Conference, we show how Blockchain will change the world and help people see another way to manage data, build scalable on-chain solutions and achieve great things. We do this by creating valuable, insightful, and engaging events that educate and inform, allowing you to connect and network to build strong business relationships. Our conference is the best avenue to see blockchain innovations, ecosystem announcements, product launches, technology updates, keynote speeches, panels, and fireside chats from blockchain leaders. Join us and experience it for yourself.

