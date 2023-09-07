Empowering Insurers for Tomorrow: Hexaware to Illuminate Guidewire Connections 2023 with Cutting-Edge Insurance Solutions

ISELIN, N.J., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies, a leading global IT consulting and digital solutions provider, today announced that it will be a Gold sponsor at the prestigious Guidewire Connections 2023 that will take place in Nashville, TN, from November 12 to 15, 2023.

As a Gold sponsor, will showcase its latest advancements and solutions that empower insurance companies to optimize their processes, enhance customer experiences, and drive digital transformation.

Hexaware Logo

During the event, Hexaware's team of experts will demonstrate and discuss digital transformation toolkits that cater to the evolving needs of the insurance market, including rapid implementation and launch of new products. The experts will also showcase the capabilities of Hexaware's new cutting-edge generative AI-driven solution that accelerates the Guidewire Cloud upgrade journey by automatically reducing technical debt. Additionally, the team will also illustrate on their new Guidewire surround solution to introduce automation efficiently to lower the TCO of Guidewire application maintenance and support powered by Hexaware's Generative AI platform.

"We are thrilled to be a Gold sponsor at Guidewire Connections 2023," said Milan Bhatt, President, Insurance and Healthcare at Hexaware Technologies. "This event offers a prime opportunity for us to connect with industry peers, delve into transformative insights, and unveil our pioneering solutions poised to reshape the future of the insurance sector."

