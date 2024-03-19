Empowering Leadership Change: TPFG Appoints New CEO for Growth Initiatives

The Pacific Financial Group, Inc. Announces Organizational Changes, Charting the Course for Continued Success

Innovative SDBA Management Pioneer Sharpens Focus to Drive Operations Optimization with New CEO to Lead Next Phase of Growth

BELLEVUE, Wash., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pacific Financial Group, Inc. (TPFG), a wealth management innovator and leader in Self-Directed Brokerage Account (SDBA) Management just announced a reorganization of its Executive leadership team that will position the firm for continued success in the fast-growing group retirement space and well beyond.

Key Leadership

We are very pleased to announce that Chris Mills has joined TPFG as our newly appointed Chief Executive Officer.

Former CEO, Megan Meade, along with Nick Scalzo (who had begun his transition from Co-CEO in 2022) will sit as managing members of the TPFG Board. Former Deputy Chair, James Molloy will be Advisor to the managing members.

Chris Mills will oversee all aspects of TPFG's business with the aim of fostering collaboration across all teams and departments, bringing his strategic expertise to drive TPFG forward.

Chris brings over two decades of leadership and business experience in the financial services space. During his 21-year tenure at Kovack Securities (FINRA B/D) and Kovack Advisors (SEC Registered RIA), he served as Executive Vice President, and then as President where he played a pivotal role in managing the day-to-day operations of both entities. He is a Certified Investment Management Analyst (CIMA) and holds multiple securities licenses. Prior to his career in finance, Chris served in the U.S. Navy for eight years.

"After an extensive search, we couldn't be happier to have Chris take the helm as our new CEO. Chris is not only a seasoned veteran of the financial industry, but a veteran of the United States Navy which is an honor for us," said Megan Meade, Manager Member.

Innovation Requires Transformation

The new leadership move coincides with TPFG's continued transformation and expansion to provide financial advisors and RIAs with a cutting-edge platform for SDBA management, digital paperwork solutions, enhanced cybersecurity, and a new exclusive P4 TAMP solution.

About The Pacific Financial Group

Founded in 1984, The Pacific Financial Group, Inc. (TPFG) is a SEC registered investment advisory firm. TPFG was an early pioneer in the evolution of Self-Directed Brokerage Account (SDBA) Management for advisors helping participants with their 401(k), 403(b), and 457 accounts. www.tpfg.com

SOURCE The Pacific Financial Group