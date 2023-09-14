Empowering Multicultural Businesswomen Unite in Minneapolis: Breaking Barriers, Forging Alliances and Building Success Together

Women Elevating Women Hosts 'Elevation Acceleration' Conference, Mapping Strategies for Female Entrepreneurs to Catapult Their Businesses to New Heights

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Women now own 42% of all businesses in the U.S., but still face formidable challenges when starting and growing a business. To help shatter these barriers, Women Elevating Women (W.E.W.) will host its Elevation Acceleration Conference, Sept. 18-20, at the Royal Sonesta Minneapolis Downtown where a diverse and dynamic group of visionary businesswomen from across the country will convene to share strategies for success and economic empowerment.

Topics will include uncovering the secrets of global market domination; navigating the intricate world of e-commerce; unlocking the potential of artificial intelligence; championing the transformative power of diversity; securing coveted government contracts through certification programs; leveraging good health for financial prosperity; elevating a business through branding and marketing; and accelerating small business growth through advanced cloud computing.

"As a corporate executive and business owner for over 40 years in a typically male-dominated industry, I know firsthand the relentless struggle multicultural professional women face each day – to not just survive, but thrive in a fast-paced and constantly changing business environment," said Betty J. Hines, CEO and founder of W.E.W. "This conference will set the stage for female entrepreneurs to unite, openly share their experiences, and ultimately, turn business challenges into opportunities. And we'll do this drawing on W.E.W.'s five pillars of success: Collaborate, Connect, Communicate, Courage and Cultivate."

This year's key conference speakers include:

During the conference, women of color entrepreneurs will be recognized for their professional achievements and community service at the Entrepreneurial Women of Impact Awards – a joint collaboration with Women Presidents Organization and sponsored by JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking.

W.E.W. also will honor women who embody the five pillars of success and present awards to its visionary men.

For more information about W.E.W., visit wewcrew.com.

