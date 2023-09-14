Empowering Multicultural Businesswomen Unite in Minneapolis: Breaking Barriers, Forging Alliances and Building Success Together

News provided by

Women Elevating Women

14 Sep, 2023, 15:30 ET

Women Elevating Women Hosts 'Elevation Acceleration' Conference, Mapping Strategies for Female Entrepreneurs to Catapult Their Businesses to New Heights

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Women now own 42% of all businesses in the U.S., but still face formidable challenges when starting and growing a business. To help shatter these barriers, Women Elevating Women (W.E.W.) will host its Elevation Acceleration Conference, Sept. 18-20, at the Royal Sonesta Minneapolis Downtown where a diverse and dynamic group of visionary businesswomen from across the country will convene to share strategies for success and economic empowerment.

Topics will include uncovering the secrets of global market domination; navigating the intricate world of e-commerce; unlocking the potential of artificial intelligence; championing the transformative power of diversity; securing coveted government contracts through certification programs; leveraging good health for financial prosperity; elevating a business through branding and marketing; and accelerating small business growth through advanced cloud computing.

"As a corporate executive and business owner for over 40 years in a typically male-dominated industry, I know firsthand the relentless struggle multicultural professional women face each day – to not just survive, but thrive in a fast-paced and constantly changing business environment," said Betty J. Hines, CEO and founder of W.E.W. "This conference will set the stage for female entrepreneurs to unite, openly share their experiences, and ultimately, turn business challenges into opportunities. And we'll do this drawing on W.E.W.'s five pillars of success: Collaborate, Connect, Communicate, Courage and Cultivate."

This year's key conference speakers include:

During the conference, women of color entrepreneurs will be recognized for their professional achievements and community service at the Entrepreneurial Women of Impact Awards – a joint collaboration with Women Presidents Organization and sponsored by JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking.

W.E.W. also will honor women who embody the five pillars of success and present awards to its visionary men.

For more information about W.E.W., visit wewcrew.com.

Media Contact:
Sandy Arnette, APR
President
Arnette Media Strategies, LLC
410-274-5975
[email protected] 

SOURCE Women Elevating Women

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.