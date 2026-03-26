Empowering Next-Gen Leaders: The Chad Faaborg Scholarship for Entrepreneurs Launches

EXIRA, Iowa, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new scholarship opportunity is now available for undergraduate students across the United States who demonstrate an entrepreneurial mindset, regardless of their major or academic background. The Chad Faaborg Scholarship for Entrepreneurs will award its inaugural $1,000 prize to a student who embodies the adaptability, initiative, and problem-solving spirit that defines modern entrepreneurship.

Founded by Chad Faaborg, a chiropractor and former architectural project manager based in Exira, Iowa, the scholarship seeks to support students who, like him, have taken unconventional paths and turned challenges into opportunities. The application period for the $1,000 award is now open, with a deadline of November 15, 2026.

Inspired by his own career journey—which spans high-end architectural design in San Francisco to spinal rehabilitation and running a satellite chiropractic office in rural Iowa—Chad Faaborg created this fund to invest in the next generation of resilient leaders.

"Education is a vital investment, and so is believing in your own ability to forge a unique path," said Chad Faaborg. "This scholarship is for the students who don't fit neatly into one box, who see problems as puzzles to solve, and who have the tenacity to keep showing up. A little support at the right moment can change everything, and I am honored to be able to provide that."

Eligibility and Application Criteria

To be considered for the Chad Faaborg Scholarship for Entrepreneurs, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Be currently enrolled (full-time or part-time) at an accredited college, university, trade school, or graduate program within the United States.





Be at least 18 years of age at the time of application.





Be a U.S. resident or citizen.





Demonstrate an entrepreneurial mindset, initiative, or relevant experience. Formal business ownership is not required.

Essays will be evaluated on clarity of thinking, the strength of the personal narrative, entrepreneurial insight, and originality. According to Chad Faaborg, there is no single "right" answer; the selection committee is seeking authenticity, ambition, and a clear demonstration of the applicant's drive.

Key Dates and Award Information

Award Amount: One-time award of $1,000





One-time award of $1,000 Application Deadline: November 15, 2026





November 15, 2026 Winner Announcement: December 15, 2026

Complete application details and submission guidelines are available on the official scholarship website. For more information or to apply, please visit https://chadfaaborgscholarship.com/.

SOURCE Chad Faaborg Scholarship