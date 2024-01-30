Empowering Northern Arizona: Moonshot and Growth Partners Arizona Unite to Elevate Northern Arizona's Small Business Landscape

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a concerted effort to uplift and empower small businesses in Northern Arizona, Moonshot, a pioneering organization in nurturing economic prosperity in rural regions, is thrilled to announce a dynamic partnership with Growth Partners Arizona (GPAZ). This collaboration is set to broaden access to capital and introduce valuable financial literacy workshops, marking a transformative step towards enriching the economic landscape of Northern Arizona.

Growth Partners Arizona, recognized as a mission-centric Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), has consistently been a beacon of support for underserved communities. By offering equitable and affordable financial solutions, GPAZ is dedicated to dismantling barriers to capital access and combatting predatory lending, fostering a robust and more inclusive economy.

Moonshot, acclaimed for its innovative approach to economic development, shares this vision of inclusive prosperity. This partnership with Growth Partners Arizona is a strategic move to amplify Moonshot's impact in Northern Arizona while providing critical financial resources to small businesses that often encounter challenges securing traditional financing.

"Our partnership with Growth Partners Arizona reflects our shared commitment to fostering economic growth and prosperity in Northern Arizona," said Scott Hathcock, President & CEO at Moonshot. "We believe that by working together, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of underserved communities by providing them with the resources they need to thrive."

Echoing this sentiment, Andre Whittington, Executive Director at GPAZ, highlights the organization's role as a catalyst for financial empowerment: "At Growth Partners Arizona, we don't just fill the gaps left by traditional financial systems; we pioneer pathways to prosperity. Our commitment is to ensure capital is not only accessible to those poised for it but also to empower those who are on the brink of readiness."

This joint initiative will see the roll-out of a series of tailored financial products and services specifically designed to cater to the distinctive needs of the Northern Arizona community.

Both Moonshot and Growth Partners Arizona are enthusiastic about the far-reaching effects of this partnership, eagerly anticipating the opportunities it will unlock for growth, economic empowerment, and sustainable wealth creation in Northern Arizona.

About Moonshot: Moonshot is a leading organization dedicated to nurturing and empowering entrepreneurs in rural Arizona. Through education, mentorship, and pitch competitions, Moonshot provides the resources and support needed for startups to thrive. Our mission is to ignite innovation and economic growth in our communities. For more information, visit www.moonshotaz.com.

About Growth Partners Arizona: Growth Partners Arizona is a mission-aligned Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) committed to Arizona. For more information, visit www.growthpartnersaz.org

