Empowering Our Future Workforce: Aderis Energy Installs in Northeast School District with Advanced Energy Solutions

News provided by

Aderis Energy, LLC

15 Jun, 2023, 11:50 ET

BLOOMSBURG, Pa., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aderis Energy, a leading provider of advanced renewable energy monitoring and control solutions, recently installed a cutting-edge, integrated system for Central Columbia School District's high school and middle school buildings. This project is particularly notable as it showcases Aderis Energy's unique ability to meet utility and system integration requirements while supporting diverse solar arrays.

Continue Reading
Aerial view of CCSD High School’s solar installations, monitored by Aderis Energy.
Aerial view of CCSD High School’s solar installations, monitored by Aderis Energy.

The school district now boasts multiple rooftop and ground-mount solar arrays designed to decrease the buildings' overall energy demand. This behind-the-meter installation, while seemingly less complex than larger utility-scale projects, required advanced coordination and communication to meet the utility requirements for protection, so Aderis Energy's agile solutions were a perfect fit.

Central Columbia School District is interconnected with PPL Electric Utilities. To ensure grid reliability, the schools' two unique interconnections mandated both intertie protection relaying (IPR) and monitoring and control of the new solar arrays' inverters. Aderis Energy, employing its turnkey product offerings, delivered a PPL-compliant IPR solution and a unified monitoring and control system for all metering, protection relaying, inverters, and weather sensors.

By utilizing the schools' existing local area network, Aderis Energy eliminated unnecessary cellular data charges and equipment costs. Aderis' portfolio aggregation solutions are intended to empower the end customer to more effectively monitor & control multiple energy assets, thereby rapidly advancing renewable energy adoption.  It's worth noting that Aderis Energy recently crossed the threshold of 2GW of deployed equipment into the field, having only surpassed 1GW late last year.

Customary to the majority of sites with Aderis Energy equipment, their proprietary Acuity™ Edge computing platform played a crucial role in this project. Acuity collects impeccable and actionable data while providing real-time dashboards and alarming for asset management. Additionally, Acuity touts a kiosk dashboard of read-only educational displays which the school district uses for its renewable energy curriculum.  Aderis' Acuity platform eliminates the need for multiple installations or licenses- even for complex multi-array systems and microgrids, offering substantial savings. A single installation of Acuity provides owners the ability to monitor multiple solar arrays and report from numerous metering points – delivering information for revenue recognition, load analysis, and array performance.  Acuity also maximizes a single set of weather sensors by translating data for each array's specific tilt and orientation. This ensures accurate performance analysis and enhances operational efficiency without additional hardware costs.

With this latest deployment, Aderis Energy reaffirms its place as an industry leader and innovator, providing arguably the most advanced energy solutions on the market to a broad range of clients, big and small.

SOURCE Aderis Energy, LLC

Also from this source

ADERIS ENERGY EMPOWERS 2 GIGAWATTS OF CLEAN, RENEWABLE POWER THROUGH INNOVATIVE DISTRIBUTED ENERGY SOLUTIONS

Affordable Power Plant Control for C&I and DER Enables Behind The Meter Demand Reduction and Energy Storage Integration

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.