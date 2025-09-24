Empowering Our Nurses: A Campaign to Support, Protect, and Celebrate the Backbone of Healthcare

News provided by

Mediaplanet

Sep 24, 2025, 07:55 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nurses are the foundation of the U.S. healthcare system — yet today, more than 40% of them plan to leave the profession, citing burnout, mental health strain, and ongoing staffing shortages. As this crisis deepens, the need for real solutions has never been more urgent. 

Continue Reading
Empowering Our Nurses
View PDF
Empowering Our Nurses

That's why Mediaplanet is proud to launch the "Empowering Our Nurses" campaign, an initiative designed to highlight the tools, innovations, and support systems that can help safeguard both current and future nurses, while also providing hospitals with the strategies they need to retain and protect their staff.

The campaign spotlights critical topics such as mental health support, retention strategies, wellness platforms, career development pathways, and financial protection. By combining expert insights with first-hand experiences, it underscores the importance of creating environments where nurses feel valued, supported, and empowered to thrive in their careers. 

The print component of 'Empowering Our Nurses' is distributed in today's edition of USA Today. The digital component is distributed nationally, through a vast social media strategy, and across a network of top news sites and partner outlets.

To explore the digital version of the campaign, visit: educationandcareernews.com/campaign/careers-in-nursing.

This campaign was made possible with the support of Jennifer Stone, National League for Nursing, American Association of Nurse Practitioners, Emergency Nurses Association, National Association of Neonatal Nurses, American Association of Post-Acute Care Nursing, American Association of Critical-Care Nurses, Hadley Vlahos, Ciara Miller, Nurse Blake and features paid content from University of New Hampshire, University of Colorado, Vessi, Leapfrog Brands and StaffDNA.

Company Contact

Molly Sullivan

[email protected]

SOURCE Mediaplanet

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage: Honoring Tradition, Empowering the Future

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage: Honoring Tradition, Empowering the Future

This Hispanic Heritage Month, Mediaplanet is proud to launch the Hispanic Heritage campaign, celebrating the cultural impact of more than 62 million...
Breaking the Silence: Mediaplanet's "Prostate & Urological Health" Campaign Encourages Men to Speak Up and Get Checked

Breaking the Silence: Mediaplanet's "Prostate & Urological Health" Campaign Encourages Men to Speak Up and Get Checked

Too often, the stigma surrounding prostate and urological health keeps men silent — and that silence can cost lives. Prostate cancer remains one of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Advertising

Advertising

Mental Health

Mental Health

News Releases in Similar Topics