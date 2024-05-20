Empowering People in an AI-Driven World: ManpowerGroup at Viva Tech 2024

MILWAUKEE, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when the world of work is undergoing profound changes, driven by the rise of artificial intelligence (AI), ManpowerGroup will lead the conversation on putting people first in the age of AI at Viva Technology (Viva Tech), Europe's biggest startup and tech event, in Paris from May 22-25.

"As we continue to navigate the rapid transformation of work, a 'People-First Transformation' is necessary to bridge skills gaps, enhance human potential, and create a more inclusive and sustainable future of work where no one is left behind," says Jonas Prising, Chairman & CEO of ManpowerGroup. "We are excited to return to Viva Tech, share innovative solutions, and collaborate with industry leaders to shape a future of work that benefits all."

To help set the stage for the discussions and ideas that will be explored further during the main conference, ManpowerGroup will host an exclusive pre-conference event on Tuesday, May 21. The Innovation Day & Panel, hosted by ManpowerGroup's Ruth Harper, Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer, Chief Innovation Officer Tomas Chamorro-Premuzic, and Gwenaëlle de la Roche, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Communications & Influence, Southern Europe, will focus on:

Humanizing work : AI is the next workforce frontier – impacting at speed. How can we harness AI to enhance human connections, capabilities, and judgment?

: AI is the next workforce frontier – impacting at speed. How can we harness AI to enhance human connections, capabilities, and judgment? Transforming Recruiting : Automation has the power to entirely reshape the hiring landscape.

: Automation has the power to entirely reshape the hiring landscape. Navigating a Revolution: The dual impact of the green transition and the emergence of Gen AI will be the biggest workforce transformation of our time.

Featured speakers include Jean-Philippe Courtois, Executive Vice President and President, National Transformation Partnerships at Microsoft and current ManpowerGroup Board Member, Guillaume Delacour, ABB's Global Head of People Development, Emmanuel Frenehard, Executive Vice President, Chief Digital Officer at Sanofi, and Sky News Presenter Emma Crosby serving as moderator. The event will be available to stream at: go.manpowergroup.com/vivatech starting at 2 pm CST.

Wednesday, May 22, 12 pm CEST/5 am CST – " AI Transformation: Putting People First "

ManpowerGroup Chairman & CEO Jonas Prising , Marina Ferrari , France's Secretary of State for Digital Affairs, and moderator Karen Tso of CNBC will discuss AI's impact on jobs and daily lives, and how to ensure no one is left behind.





– " ManpowerGroup Chairman & CEO , , Secretary of State for Digital Affairs, and moderator of CNBC will discuss AI's impact on jobs and daily lives, and how to ensure no one is left behind. Friday, May 24 , 3:35 pm CEST/8:35 am CST – "Leveling the Field: The Power of Diversity in Business"

The conversation on diversity has become highly political, yet diversity remains a proven driver for innovation, creativity, and productivity. ManpowerGroup Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer Ruth Harper joins Gülsah Wilke, Partner & Head of German Office at DN Capital and the Co-Founder of 2hearts, PwC Global Technology, Media & Telecommunications Advisory Leader Jeanette Calandra , Galina Sagan , Principal at Hitachi Ventures, and moderator Alexandre Kouchner, Editor-in-Chief of L'ADN-Le Shift for this conversation on how we can achieve diversity without falling into political traps or tokenism, what are the best practices and pitfalls to avoid, and what are the key metrics and indicators to measure our progress and impact.

ManpowerGroup will also unveil the selected startups from its 2024 Viva Tech Startup Challenge, "People-First Transformation," which sought innovative ideas across three key areas:

Preparing people for the green transition with sustainable skills development

Humanizing work in the age of AI by enhancing human connections and capabilities

Transforming recruiting through automation to focus on the human side of talent acquisition

For more information or to follow ManpowerGroup at Viva Tech, visit: go.manpowergroup.com/vivatech

