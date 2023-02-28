Empowering Publishers with Cutting-Edge Solutions: MonetizeMore Acquires Advanced Ads

MonetizeMore's ad optimization arsenal grows with Advanced Ads acquisition, headed for exponential growth and crossing the $100M ARR mark this year.

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MonetizeMore, a global ad monetization partner for web publishers and app developers, is proud to announce the acquisition of Advanced Ads, a leading ad tech platform specializing in advanced ad management tools and plugins for WordPress publishers. Advanced Ads is one of the most trusted WordPress plugins for ad management, with an incredible 4.9-star rating and over 1,300 votes on WordPress.org. MonetizeMore's latest investment follows their three-year streak on The Globe and Mail list of Canada's Top Growing Companies.

MonetizeMore Acquires Leading Ad Tech Platform Advanced Ads

This acquisition will allow MonetizeMore to expand its ad optimization solutions by including Advanced Ads features, such as flexible ad injection and targeting based on the user or page content, without requiring coding skills. The addition will further strengthen MonetizeMore's publisher offering.

"We are proud to integrate the talented Advanced Ads team and their cutting-edge technology. Their expertise complements our existing programmatic advertising tools and products suite, keeping our publishers at the forefront of the industry," says Kean Graham, CEO and Founder of MonetizeMore. "As we are set for exponential growth this year and on track to cross the $100M ARR mark this year, we will remain selective in making strategic acquisitions and partnerships with organizations that also empower ad-monetized publishers," he adds.

"What started as an in-house project, Advanced Ads became and continues to be the innovative force among ad plugins, powering over 150,000 websites worldwide. In MonetizeMore, we found our ideal partner to join forces and take our collective growth to the next level. I am thrilled that Advanced Ads will now be part of the MonetizeMore team, and I am confident that this acquisition will benefit both parties and our publishers," says Thomas Maier, Founder of Advanced Ads.

The acquisition will take effect immediately, and integration between the two platforms will begin soon. The company will continue supporting Advanced Ads' existing customers and introducing them to MonetizeMore's AI-powered platform PubGuru and other tools.

About MonetizeMore

Founded in 2010, MonetizeMore is a leading publisher monetization company with 285+ team members across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. We are a Google Certified Publishing Partner trusted by 1000+ web publishers to manage their ad revenue optimization across 40 countries through our comprehensive and AI-powered platform PubGuru, including Google award-winning tool Traffic Cop protecting publishers from invalid traffic and revenue clawbacks.

About Advanced Ads

Founded in 2014, Advanced Ads is an industry-leading advanced ad management plugin for WordPress users. The company offers a range of features, including ad scheduling, targeting, and ad placement options, to help online publishers increase their ad revenue. With a user-friendly interface and easy-to-use tools, Advanced Ads makes it simple for publishers to optimize their ads.

Media Contact:

Kimaya Mehta

1 778-836-0160

[email protected]

SOURCE MonetizeMore