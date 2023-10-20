Empowering Regulated Businesses with VITREUS

LAKE MARY, Fla., Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a World where regulatory compliance is an ever-shifting landscape, businesses are faced with a daunting and cost prohibitive task. That's where COMPLiQ, VITREUS' AI-driven compliance system, comes into play. It's not just a compliance tool; it's a compliance partner, and it's nothing short of extraordinary. By leveraging the interconnection between a living CRM and other traditional systems onto the VITREUS blockchain, COMPLiQ can correlate patterns, prepare deliverables, provide notifications, track issues and, in essence, manage the difficulties of the laborious compliance related workloads to relieve over encumbered compliance staff. Through the utilization of the VITREUS platform, businesses can reduce compliance labor, minimize human errors, and effectively eliminate arduous compliance deliverable preparation. COMPLiQ is set to quickly become every Chief Compliance Officer's new best friend.

A quick 60 second pitch by VITREUS CEO Chad Justice introducing the VITREUS Ecosystem and summing up its benefits.
A quick 60 second pitch by VITREUS CEO Chad Justice introducing the VITREUS Ecosystem and summing up its benefits.
COMPLiQ is VITREUS' proprietary and patent pending Artificial Intelligence network developed specifically for regulatory compliance.
COMPLiQ is VITREUS' proprietary and patent pending Artificial Intelligence network developed specifically for regulatory compliance.
VITREUS One is the command center of the VITREUS product suite, which joins and processes data from all relevant sources within a company.
VITREUS One is the command center of the VITREUS product suite, which joins and processes data from all relevant sources within a company.

At the heart of COMPLiQ lies Ensemble AI (EAI), a powerful approach that combines multiple AI models, including LLMs. This combination creates a formidable system capable of handling complex compliance tasks with ease. But what truly distinguishes COMPLiQ is its ability to fine-tune itself to a business's unique needs, building upon itself with its data and data interactions to better help businesses and their employees over time.

COMPLiQ processes data without ever exposing sensitive information, automatically prepares monthly deliverables passively and is always available to provide accurate insights when requested. Achieved through innovative techniques like Zero-Knowledge Proofs (ZKPs), KZG Commitments, Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE), and Secure Multi-Party Computation (SMPC), the VITREUS platform enables use of cutting-edge technologies while ensuring that data remains confidential.

The practical power of COMPLiQ is evident: Consider a financial institution subjected to stringent regulations from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). These entities demand impeccable compliance. While manual processes may take days or weeks to generate required deliverables, COMPLiQ does it in mere moments. COMPLiQ cross-references data against a vast array of relevant regulatory rules, leaving no room for oversight or error. This level of granular assessment not only changes the compliance technology game, but it opens doors to new and exciting avenues for businesses to explore with newfound revenue saved from laborious efforts. It's like having an entire compliance team at one's fingertips, only faster, more accurate, and tireless. The mounting costs associated with compliance are no longer prohibitive when COMPLiQ takes the reins.

Consolidated Business Prowess with VITREUS One

VITREUS One is the harmonizing element that unifies all data from existing business software into a single interface to unleash the full potential of a business's data and the blockchain.

In an age where data is king, VITREUS One ensures that data is not just managed but used to its fullest extent. It seamlessly integrates with commonly used systems, like CRMs or ERPs, making data readily accessible and actionable. Decision-making becomes more informed and efficient, thanks to "at a glance" screens that put relevant data to work.

But the real magic happens when VITREUS One collaborates with COMPLiQ. Blockchain automation takes center stage, automating compliance tasks, and ensuring that every data interaction is recorded and screened for compliance concerns. Routine actions, such as sending emails, trigger transactions that archive copies within VITREUS' data storage and automated correspondence revisions. All of these with the bonus benefits of real-time alerts as any compliance issues are found. No more chasing compliance issues through multiple technologies after they've occurred.

Imagine a World where compliance is not just accurate but also efficient. With VITREUS One and COMPLiQ this may soon become a reality. Routine compliance tasks are streamlined, and data management becomes a breeze.

Media Contact:
Jaren Holmes
[email protected]
+1 936 443 1393

SOURCE VITREUS

