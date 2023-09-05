Empowering Safety Through COR Audit Data: AuditSoft Integrates with BCMSA and EHS Analytics English

CALGARY, AB , Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - AuditSoft, Canada's most trusted safety and compliance auditing software, is thrilled to announce that its Open API has been integrated with BC Municipal Safety Association (BCMSA) and its EHS Analytics software to unlock historical data insights and enable continuous improvement.

Empowering Safety Through COR Audit Data: AuditSoft Integrates with BCMSA and EHS Analytics
AuditSoft announced its partnership with BCMSA last year and recently revealed that the AuditSoft Open API, designed for interoperability with legacy and third-party systems, is now available for integration. The integration with BCMSA and its existing systems and data will provide a more comprehensive and holistic view of member performance.

"Data quality is critical for any analytical reporting and AuditSoft has the most reliable audit data available," said Ben Snyman, CEO, and Co-founder of AuditSoft. "That's we developed the AuditSoft Open API. It makes business sense that our systems can communicate effectively with third-party platforms. By integrating with BCMSA's EHS Analytics software, we can unlock historical data insights, enabling better decision-making and driving continuous improvement in workplace safety."

"Certificate of Recognition (COR) audits are an invaluable tool when it comes to improving workplace safety. AuditSoft's ability to standardize, aggregate, and compare audit results and performance within industry sets it apart in the market," said Mike Roberts, CEO of BCMSA. "The BCMSA is committed to innovation and harnessing data to drive better outcomes for members. This integration allows us to do that and provides us with a more complete view of membership data and workplace safety performance."

AuditSoft's auditing tools are designed to drive efficiencies, inter-auditor consistency, and unlock powerful audit insights. With a presence across Canada and a series of new safety partnerships announced over the past 12 months, AuditSoft is positioned to continue its rapid growth as organizations increasingly look to scale auditing programs cost-efficiently and leverage data to drive decision-making.

About AuditSoft:

AuditSoft is the leading safety and compliance auditing software. Associations and Certifying Bodies partner with AuditSoft to supply their members with cutting-edge auditing tools and unlock valuable audit insights. Each year, AuditSoft is used to conduct thousands of audits in high-risk industries across Canada. Find more information about AuditSoft at www.auditsoft.co

About BCMSA:

The British Columbia Municipal Safety Association (BCMSA) is an independent, non-profit organization committed to improving worker health and safety in all industries throughout the province. Safety is their business. BCMSA works to improve safety programs and implement effective occupational health and safety management across the province. Their onsite, virtual, and online courses, as well as their resources equip employers and employees with invaluable prevention training that serves to reduce human and financial costs. Learn more about BCMSA at www.bcmsa.ca

