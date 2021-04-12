Empowering Small Businesses and Side Hustle Entrepreneurs With New 'All-in-One' Branding Kit

NEW YORK, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID-19 has had a tremendous impact on a personal level, with many losing jobs and feeling economic stress about the future. What many don't realize is how this has inspired people to take initiative and start their own side hustles and businesses. Growing from worry about families and finances, many are trying to lift themselves up and create their own future. In response to this, the Online Logo Makers, an international design firm has launched the "Branding Starter Kit".

How to design a logo online? Design your logo with 1000's of ready-made templates and the free logo maker tool.

This is a package designed to empower these startups to succeed quickly, with an inexpensive logo, and a way to present themselves to the world.

Statistics show that more businesses than ever are being created. The Internal Revenue Service in the U.S. saw an increase of 600,000 new business applications in 2020, compared to 2019 (bloomberg.com "U.S. Business Starts Enjoyed Their Best Year Ever Amid Covid-19" - Michael Sasso & Steve Matthews). People are obviously creating new startups.

Online Logo Makers CEO, Keren Shavit, and her development team recognized this, and that these entrepreneurs struggle to brand themselves and get the right start. The team wanted to support these new business owners and this led to the "Branding Starter Kit".

Ms. Shavit says: "We want to help kick start these amazing small businesses, to get them going in an easy way, with a powerful logo, at a minimum cost, so they can achieve the success they deserve..."

The Online Free Logo Maker and the Kit is available worldwide, in any language, designed to offer a streamlined, no registration, free-to-try tool anyone can use.

From the comfort of a laptop, users can use the intuitive Logo Maker, and with a few clicks, the custom logo is ready - tailored to the colors and vision of the business.

This easy-to-use tool also allows the user to try as many designs as they want, for free, and to download samples - with no credit card details or pressure. Users can explore thousands of ready-made, high-quality templates from world-class designers.

The Branding Kit includes:

Complete, fully customized logo

PDF file - for printing

PNG file - transparent, no-background file for photos and email signatures

JPG file - for letterheads, websites, etc.

Unique customized 3D social media cover for Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube

The all-in-one package will enable the new entrepreneur to draw attention, gain visibility, and look professional everywhere.

"For only $28, the price of a cup of coffee and a muffin, they have a unique logo that's just for them," Ms. Shavit added.

The package has been specially priced low, as the team is aware that small businesses have a narrow budget.

It is the team's hope that this logo will become the springboard that will launch these fledgling companies into their future, motivating and propelling them to great heights.

The Online Logo Makers - +16464320770

Email: [email protected]

https://www.designfreelogoonline.com/

Darryl Marks, Public Relations Manager

Related Images

create-your-own-logo-online.jpg

Create Your Own Logo Online - Branding Starter Kit

Design your logo with 1000's of ready-made templates and the free logo maker tool.

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5hTGcDRl2E4

SOURCE Online Logo Makers