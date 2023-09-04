Empowering Sustainable Practices: Soil Sensors Transform Agriculture, Construction, and Mining Industries

DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Soil Sensor Market - Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global soil sensor market is on the brink of significant growth, poised to achieve a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.13% from 2021 to 2028. Soil sensors, instrumental in measuring and monitoring crucial soil parameters, play an indispensable role across industries such as agriculture, construction, and mining.

Key Market Insights:

  • Accurate Insights: Soil sensors, equipped with probes inserted into the soil, gather real-time data on temperature, pH, nutrients, and moisture levels. This data is pivotal for informed decision-making and optimizing processes across sectors.
  • Driving Sectors: With the agricultural sector's burgeoning need for precision techniques to enhance productivity, soil sensors are becoming indispensable. These sensors provide critical data on moisture content, pH balance, and nutrient levels, helping farmers make data-driven decisions for efficient resource allocation and sustainable practices.
  • Elevating Mining Practices: Soil degradation, contamination, and erosion are concerning outcomes of mining operations. Soil sensors offer real-time insights into moisture content, pH levels, and nutrient levels, allowing mining companies to mitigate their environmental footprint by monitoring and managing soil health.

Market Developments:

  • Advanced Precision: Murata launched a highly durable and high-precision soil sensor equipped with nine electrodes. It caters to smarter watering management in greenhouse horticulture, fruit growing, and outdoor cultivation.
  • Wireless Monitoring: Soil Scout unveiled the Dual Depth Sensor (DDS), a multi-headed soil moisture sensor that offers wireless monitoring technology. It is ideal for shallow ground application, bolstering efficient soil monitoring.
  • Automation Partnership: SubAir Sports Systems partnered with Soil Scout, a wireless underground soil moisture sensor startup, to provide turf managers with automated subsurface monitoring and ventilation, enhancing turf operations.

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

  • Soil Moisture Sensor
  • Soil Temperature Sensor
  • Others

By Connectivity:

  • Wired
  • Wireless

By End-Users:

  • Agriculture
  • Construction
  • Mining
  • Others

Companies Mentioned:

  • Acclima Inc.
  • Campbell Scientific Inc
  • Delta-T Devices Ltd
  • IMKO Micromodultechnik GmbH
  • Irrometer Company, Inc.
  • METER Group Inc.
  • Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd
  • Proximal SoilSens
  • Sensoterra B.V.
  • Sentek Technologies

