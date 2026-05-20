EMPOWERING TEEN WELLNESS: PLANET FITNESS ANNOUNCES SIXTH ANNUAL HIGH SCHOOL SUMMER PASS® PROGRAM AND OPENS ITS DOORS TO TEENS FOR FREE ALL SUMMER LONG

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/planet-fitness/9360051-en-sixth-annual-teen-wellness-high-school-summer-pass-program

Planet Fitness has invested more than $460 million in waived membership dues3 to promote youth health and wellness and provide an opportunity for millions of teens to improve their physical and mental health.

"At Planet Fitness, our mission is to break down the barriers to fitness, and the High School Summer Pass® program is a key part of that," said Colleen Keating, CEO of Planet Fitness. "Young people are increasingly prioritizing their mental and physical health and making fitness part of their daily lives. This program gives teens the unique opportunity to build lifelong healthy habits in a welcoming and non-intimidating environment during the important months when school is out."

Through the High School Summer Pass® program, teen members will have free access to:

Planet Fitness' complete range of strength equipment, including state-of-the-art plate-loaded machines, best-in-class cardio equipment, stretching space and more

Free fitness training from certified fitness trainers⁴

The free Planet Fitness App, featuring hundreds of on-demand digital exercises

A welcoming, non-intimidating community environment

Exclusive discounts through Gymshark

To better understand teens and their mental and physical health, Planet Fitness commissioned a nationwide study5 uncovering the following insights:

The Emotional Weight of Being a Teen is Real: Nearly all teenagers (95%) report emotionally or mentally struggling, with more than half (52%) dealing with anxiety and close to half (49%) struggling with a positive body image.

Nearly all teenagers (95%) report emotionally or mentally struggling, with more than half (52%) dealing with anxiety and close to half (49%) struggling with a positive body image. Exercise is One of the Most Powerful Outlets Available: Ninety-five percent of teens say exercise helps them manage life's challenges. Two-thirds (66%) say working out makes them feel proud of themselves, and more than half (53%) say it makes them more confident in who they are.

Ninety-five percent of teens say exercise helps them manage life's challenges. Two-thirds (66%) say working out makes them feel proud of themselves, and more than half (53%) say it makes them more confident in who they are. Strength is Not Just Physical: Planet Fitness knows that strength training not only helps you feel strong and confident, but it also profoundly impacts overall well-being. In fact, ninety-two percent of teens agree that strength training builds confidence, 91% say being strong is just as important as looking good, and 84% say they want to do more strength training.

Planet Fitness knows that strength training not only helps you feel strong and confident, but it also profoundly impacts overall well-being. In fact, ninety-two percent of teens agree that strength training builds confidence, 91% say being strong is just as important as looking good, and 84% say they want to do more strength training. Cost and Access Are Real Barriers: Seven in 10 (70%) teens report at least one obstacle to working out more, including lack of time (44%), not wanting to spend money (28%) and feeling self-conscious (27%). Nearly half (47%) say they simply cannot afford to make fitness a top priority, yet 83% say they would work out at a gym if it were free.

Building Momentum with Key Partners and Athletes

Gymshark is proud to partner with Planet Fitness this year and provide exclusive discounts to participants to look and feel their best whether before, after, or during a workout.

"At Gymshark, we are all about bringing down barriers to fitness and being there for everyone that embarks on a health journey. The work that Planet Fitness has done and continues to do, encouraging teens to go all in on the gym, could not be more aligned with our brand," said Calum Watson, Brand Marketing Director at Gymshark. "We can't wait to see the incredible impact that the High School Summer Pass® will have on so many teens this year."

To further inspire teens to get active this summer, Planet Fitness is partnering with Olympic legend Allyson Felix and WNBA player Flau'jae Johnson to champion the importance of building healthy habits at a young age and prioritizing overall well-being on their social media accounts.

Planet Fitness locations across the country will host Open House events (check your local club for details) to welcome teens and their families, giving them the opportunity to experience Planet Fitness' unique Judgement Free environment and meet club team members before the program begins. Planet Fitness will also provide in-club guidance for teen participants, including tips at registration, in-club signage and reminders throughout the app, to ensure a positive and welcoming environment for everyone in the club.

For more information on High School Summer Pass®, including how to sign up for the free summer membership at any of the more than 2,900 Planet Fitness locations in the U.S. and Canada, visit PlanetFitness.com/SummerPass.

1 High School Summer Pass is open to teens ages 14 through 19 and valid at participating locations only. Teens must work out at the location they sign up at and are not permitted to use other locations. Planet Fitness locations are independently owned and operated. Under 18 or legal age of majority must sign up with parent or guardian.

2 Codes are valid through September 11, 2026, they cannot be used outside of that time period. Only one Code can be applied per order. Codes cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer. Codes are valid in the U.S. and Canada, cannot be exchanged for cash and are non-transferable. Codes cannot be applied towards delivery charges. Returned items will be refunded at the discounted price paid (the discount applied between the goods proportionately). Where a qualifying spend is noted in relation to use of a Code, if items purchased using that Code are later returned to Gymshark which brings the amount spent below any qualifying level, the offer value may be deducted from any refund. This does not affect your statutory rights. A discount will not be applied to items subsequently replaced. Orders are subject to stock availability and acceptance by Gymshark. Gymshark reserves the right to decline orders where, in Gymshark's reasonable opinion, a Code is invalid for the order being placed or is the subject of improper use or fraudulent activity. Gymshark reserves the right to withdraw, amend or extend offers at any time on reasonable notice.

3 +10 million teen participants since 2019, $10-15 per month, three-month program

4 Locations are independently owned and operated; please check your local club for details.

5 Online survey conducted by Wired Research between April 6-13, 2026 to 1,000 parents of teens ages 14-19 and their respective teens, with a margin of error of +/- 3.1 percent.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the world by number of members and locations. As of March 31, 2026, Planet Fitness had approximately 21.5 million members and 2,909 clubs in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, Australia and Spain. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. Approximately 90% of Planet Fitness clubs are owned and operated by independent business owners.

SOURCE Planet Fitness