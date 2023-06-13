Empowering the Future with Open Source!2023 Openatom Global Open Source Summit Opened in Beijing Today

News provided by

OPENATOM FOUNDATION

13 Jun, 2023, 08:49 ET

BEIJING, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 11th, centering around the theme of "Empowering the Future with Open Source", the opening ceremony of the 2023 Openatom Global Open Source Summit is held in Beijing. The summit is hosted by the Organizing Committee of 2023 Global Digital Economy Conference, and held by the Openatom Foundation, Beijing Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information Technology, and Management Committee of Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area. The summit brings together government officials, experts, academicians, international open source leaders, top enterprises, renowned universities, software industrial parks, mainstream media, open source innovators and star developers, to share their achievements and thoughts, and to discuss the open source technology trends and blueprint from perspectives such as macroeconomic policies, innovative applications, collaboration, and ecosystem construction.

At scene of the opening ceremony, there were multiple activities, including the launch of the Beijing International Open Source Community, a donation ceremony for open source projects, as well as the launch of the Collective Intelligence Paradigm project and the AtomGit code collaboration platform.

The 3-day 2023 Openatom Global Open Source Summit features a series of events, including an opening ceremony and summit forum, more than 20 sub-forums, exhibition for open source achievements and key projects, and a developers' night. By combining advantageous resources from government, industry, academia, research, application, innovation, investment, and finance sectors, the summit aims to accelerate the development of open source ecosystem from an international perspective and with the latest global experiences.

SOURCE OPENATOM FOUNDATION

Also from this source

Empowering the Future with Open Source! 2023 Openatom Global Open Source Summit Opened in Beijing Today

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.