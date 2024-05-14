Empowering the Next Generation: Oakton College Partners with WriteSea to Deliver AI-Driven Career Tools to Historically Marginalized Students

DES PLAINES, Ill., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakton College is proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership with WriteSea , a leader in innovative AI-powered career services. This collaboration introduces the "Job Search Genius" tool to high school and first-year college students, from historically marginalized communities, thanks to a generous grant from the ICCB Trades School Grant program that aims to broaden AI and career education.

Oakton College Partners with WriteSea to Deliver AI-Driven Career Tools to Historically Marginalized Students Post this Oakton College Graduates!

"We are committed to supporting students from historically underserved communities in our district with access to cutting-edge technologies that will create exciting new opportunities for their future. This partnership with WriteSea will help empower our students with the knowledge and skills related to Artificial Intelligence applications in business and industry that will prepare them for success and fulfillment in our rapidly evolving digital world," said James Rabchuk, Dean of the STEM Division.

The partnership kicks off with the Essential Applications of AI Certificate program at Oakton, designed to empower students with a robust foundation in applied artificial intelligence without any coding requirements. This initiative marks a significant step towards integrating AI into early career development, providing students at Evanston Township High School—chosen for its diverse student body—with free access to pioneering education and career development tools.

"At WriteSea, we are passionate about proliferating AI education while advancing student success. Our collaboration with Oakton College is a testament to our commitment to making advanced educational tools accessible, thus ensuring that students from all backgrounds can realize their potential and thrive in their careers," declared Brandon Mitchell, C.E.O. of WriteSea.

WriteSea seamlessly aligns with the National Association of Colleges and Employers ( NACE ) eight career readiness competencies, ensuring that students are equipped with the essential skills needed for professional success.

Empowering Historically Marginalized Communities with Cutting-Edge AI Tools

The Job Search Genius tool by WriteSea will be integrated into Oakton's curriculum to help students create compelling public personas and navigate the complexities of the job market with confidence. This tool is part of a broader effort to make state-of-the-art technology accessible to underrepresented populations, ensuring they have the necessary resources to kickstart their careers.

Innovative Curriculum Focused on AI Applications and Ethics

Oakton's Essential Applications of AI Certificate program covers critical areas such as foundational AI principles, AI ethics, prompt engineering, and no-code machine learning. The curriculum is designed to equip students with practical skills for problem-solving, data-driven decision-making, and ethical considerations in AI applications across various industries.

A Living Example of AI in Action

Through this partnership, students will not only learn about AI but also experience its benefits firsthand. They will explore how AI can be used to enhance career opportunities and understand the ethical implications of technology. The program aims to inspire students to pursue careers in burgeoning fields like AI, where they can influence future developments. The Job Search Genius tool includes an AI Resume Builder, Cover Letter Generator, AI Mock Interview Prep, and an AI Salary Negotiation Assistant. These components are designed to streamline the job application process and enhance the employment prospects of students by providing them with personalized and efficient career tools.

Advancing Careers from the Classroom to the Workforce

Students participating in the Essential Applications of AI Certificate will also have opportunities for paid internships and service learning, further applying their knowledge in real-world settings. This hands-on experience is crucial in bridging the gap between academic learning and professional application.

Oakton College is the latest institution to join WriteSea's growing list of higher education partners, bringing innovative AI tools into their student experience and workflows.

About WriteSea:

WriteSea is a minority-owned leader in the online recruitment marketplace dedicated to reshaping the future of personal branding in the job-seeking landscape. Through innovative solutions, WriteSea empowers job seekers from diverse backgrounds with affordable, AI-driven personal branding tools, ensuring a level playing field in the competitive world of online recruitment. For more information on bringing Job Search Genius AI to your institution, visit https://writesea.com/contact/ and https://jobsearchgenius.ai/contact-us

About Oakton College:

Founded in 1969, Oakton College is located in Illinois. The College serves 17 in-district communities from Des Plaines (west) to Evanston (east) on two campuses, Des Plaines and Skokie, as well as online. Students can choose from 130+ associate degree and certificate programs and 100+ short-term (completion in one semester or less) career-focused programs, including health careers, manufacturing and information technology. Oakton places great value on embracing diversity and advancing equity and there are 50+ languages spoken on Oakton's campuses. For more information about the Essential Applications of AI Certificate program, please visit Oakton's website .

Media Contacts:

Anthony Alegrete, WriteSea

[email protected]

SOURCE WriteSea