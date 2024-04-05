Empowering the Next Generation of Blockchain Innovators with aelf's Campus Outreach Program and Ambassadors Network Program

aelf Launches Strategic Initiatives to Cultivate Leadership and Innovation in Blockchain Technology Among Academic Communities Worldwide

SINGAPORE, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a strategic move to foster innovation and leadership within the blockchain realm, aelf has launched two exclusive programs for the global academic community: the Campus Outreach Program and the Ambassadors Network Program. These programs underscore aelf's dedication to equipping students, academic groups, educators, and faculty members from various disciplines with essential knowledge, skills, and opportunities to excel and drive change in the rapidly evolving blockchain industry.

Campus Outreach Program

The Campus Outreach Program extends aelf's educational outreach, engaging student groups from global universities and educational institutions. Aimed at igniting interest in blockchain technology, the program launches a range of initiatives designed to foster innovation and strengthen crypto communities within student groups.

From the Blockchain AESSENTIALS Education Series to ideathons, developer workshops, and hackathons, the program invites student groups across all disciplines to join for a hands-on blockchain learning journey, supported by aelf.

In addition to learning opportunities, the Campus Outreach Program assists student groups in building on the aelf blockchain by providing go-to-market and technological support, access to aelf's network of ecosystem partners, and marketing, branding, and event opportunities. Participants are also offered internship opportunities, scholarships, bursary options, and the chance to join aelf's Ambassador Network.

As part of the program's dedication to empowering student-led blockchain innovation, aelf partnered up with a top university in Singapore to host a FinTech summit which saw the birth of 37 projects, the formation of 44 hackathon teams, and the participation of 639 students.

Ambassadors Network Program

The Ambassadors Network Program empowers students across all disciplines to champion blockchain within their academic circles. Supported by aelf, student ambassadors will get to ideate, lead and organise events, including but not limited to workshops, and hackathons, to boost blockchain literacy and engagement on campus.

Ambassadors will enjoy rewards for their contributions, including sponsored travel to conferences, privileged access to networking events, educational sponsorships, scholarships, exclusive merchandise, and a prioritised consideration for internships and employment at aelf.

This initiative aims to do more than raising awareness — it is designed to cultivate practical skills and leadership qualities, providing ambassadors with unique resources, industry mentorship, and opportunities to develop and implement innovative projects on the aelf blockchain.

Join us in shaping the future of blockchain leadership and innovation. Whether through the Ambassadors Network Program or the Campus Outreach Program, aelf invites students and educational institutions to be part of this exciting journey. Let's build, innovate, and lead together in the next wave of blockchain technology.

Through aelf's Campus Outreach Program and Ambassadors Network Program, students and educational institutions are invited to embark on a collaborative journey of building and innovating in the blockchain space, shaping the future of Web3 and decentralisation.

About aelf

aelf, a high-performance Layer 1 featuring multi-sidechain technology for unlimited scalability. aelf blockchain is designed to power the development of Web3 and support its continuous advancement into the future. Founded in 2017 with its global hub based in Singapore, aelf is one of the pioneers of the mainchain-sidechain architecture concept. Incorporating key foundational components, including AEDPoS, aelf's variation of a Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus protocol; parallel processing; peer-to-peer (P2P) network communication; cross-chain bridges, and a dynamic side chain indexing mechanism, aelf delivers a highly efficient, safe, and modular ecosystem with high throughput, scalability, and interoperability.

aelf facilitates the building, integrating, and deploying of smart contracts and decentralised apps (dApps) on its blockchain with its native C# software development kit (SDK) and SDKs in other languages, including Java, JS, Python, and Go. aelf's ecosystem also houses a range of dApps to support a flourishing blockchain network. aelf is committed to fostering innovation within its ecosystem and remains dedicated to driving the development of Web3 and the adoption of blockchain technology.

