Empowering the Season of Giving: Annual Holiday Canteen Drive Brings Aid to Incarcerated Women

The National Council for Incarcerated and Formerly Incarcerated Women and Girls

10 Dec, 2023

BOSTON, Dec. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the spirit of compassion and generosity, The National Council for Incarcerated and Formerly Incarcerated Women and Girls (The National Council) and Families for Justice as Healing (FJAH,) two leading advocates for social justice and prison abolition are proud to announce the launch of their annual Holiday Canteen Drive for Incarcerated Women. 

This initiative invites individuals, companies, and communities to contribute to the cause by making a simple yet powerful gesture – a $20 donation that will be directly placed on the books of an incarcerated woman.

"We believe in the transformative power of collective kindness. The Holiday Canteen Drive is not just about financial assistance; it's about sending a message of empathy and solidarity to those who may feel isolated during the holidays," said Sashi James, Dir. Reimagining Communities, TNC/FJAH 

Incarcerated women often face unique challenges, and the annual Holiday Canteen Drive strives to address some of these by providing them with the means to purchase essential items, connect with their families, and experience a sense of normalcy during a time that can be particularly difficult.

"Just a $20 donation can go a long way in positively impacting these women's lives. It's a small amount that can lead to significant changes, allowing them to make choices that promote their well-being," added Mallory H., Executive Director of FJAH.

The process is simple – individuals can visit FreeHerCanteen2023 for more information on the Canteen Drive and to make a secure online donation. The funds collected will be directly allocated to the canteen accounts of incarcerated women, allowing them the flexibility to choose what they need most.

About The National Council
The National Council was founded in 2010 by a group of women incarcerated in a federal prison in Danbury, CT. The organization works to end the criminal legal system's forced separation of women and girls from their communities and loved ones through hyper-local organizing, public awareness education, movement lawyering, and the national #FreeHer Campaign. The National Council also organizes against the incarceration of women globally through its International Network. Our mission is to end the incarceration of women and girls. For more information, visit www.nationalcouncil.us.

Media Contact: Ariel Goode [email protected]

SOURCE The National Council for Incarcerated and Formerly Incarcerated Women and Girls

