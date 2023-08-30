Empowering Tomorrow's Healthcare Leaders: USAHS Sponsors 6th Annual U.S. Open Adaptive Surfing Championship

University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences

30 Aug, 2023, 10:15 ET

University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences' interprofessional approach enriches students' experience and fosters community engagement

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The anticipation is building as the 6th Annual U.S. Open Adaptive Surfing Championship approaches, slated to take place from September 6th to 10th at the iconic Oceanside Pier in Oceanside, California. Proudly sponsored by the University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences (USAHS) for the fourth consecutive year, this event not only showcases the incredible athleticism of adaptive surfers from around the world but also highlights the university's commitment to community support and hands-on education.

"The University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences is thrilled to once again be the title sponsor of the U.S. Open Adaptive Surfing Championship," said Dr. Mo Johnson, Assistant Professor of the Occupational Therapy Program at USAHS and Head of the International Classification for Para Surfing. "This event exemplifies our dedication to interprofessional education, allowing our occupational therapy and physical therapy students to apply their classroom knowledge in a real-world context while giving back to the community."

USAHS' flexible, personalized, and impactful graduate programs in the healthcare sciences ensure that students gain career-accelerating training along with the interprofessional learning that is critical to 21st century healthcare settings. The university's students are eager to bring their expertise in OT and PT to the adaptive surfing championship, helping to support athletes and fellow volunteers as they participate in this life-changing event.

With over 100 athletes from more than 17 countries participating, the U.S. Open Adaptive Surfing Championship has evolved into an international gathering of champions. The event demonstrates their exceptional skills as athletes and introduces the wider world to the transformative power of adaptive water sports.

Founded by Charles Webb, the visionary behind the Stoke for Life Foundation and co-creator of the U.S. Open Classification structure, this championship has become a pivotal platform for advancing adaptive water sports and promoting inclusivity in the surfing community.

"The disabled adaptive surfing community has long been underserved, and through this event, we aim to highlight the rehabilitative benefits of adaptive water sports," said Webb. "We believe that everyone's journey deserves recognition, and this championship is a celebration of the strength, resilience, and triumphs of these great athletes."

Breaking barriers in more ways than one, the championship offers an unprecedented prize pool of $30,000 for podium winners and a $40,000 prize pool for overall winners in each division across the tour. The event not only boasts friendly rivalries and intense competition but also showcases the camaraderie and unity within the adaptive surfing community.

As the anticipation continues to build, local volunteers are encouraged to sign up and attend the event, demonstrating their support for the athletes and the values of inclusion and empowerment that the championship represents.

For more information about the 6th Annual U.S. Open Adaptive Surfing Championship and the University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences, please visit https://usopenadaptivesurfingchampionships.com/.

About the University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences
The University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences (USAHS) is a graduate institution that offers degree programs in physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech-language pathology, graduate nursing, education, health science and healthcare administration, as well as continuing education programs. Founded in 1979, USAHS educates students through its network of campuses in San Marcos, California; St. Augustine and Miami in Florida; and Austin and Dallas in Texas. USAHS is regionally accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC) Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC), 1001 Marina Village Parkway, Suite 402, Alameda, CA 94501, (510) 748-9001, https://www.wscuc.org/about/, and demonstrates its commitment to social responsibility through its B Corp certification. For more information: www.usa.edu.

About Stoke for Life Foundation
Stoke for Life Foundation is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to enhancing the lives of individuals with disabilities through adaptive water sports and recreational activities. Founded by Charles Webb, the foundation advocates for inclusivity, awareness, and empowerment, creating opportunities for individuals with disabilities to thrive.

