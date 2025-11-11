Empowering U.S. Veterans to Reclaim Independence with Carbonhand

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On this Veterans Day, Bioservo AB proudly joins in honoring the men and women who have served in the United States Armed Forces — and celebrates the growing impact of Carbonhand®, a groundbreaking assistive device now available through VA Medical Centers nationwide.

Across the United States, Veterans with impaired hand function are regaining their ability to live independently thanks to Carbonhand, which is covered by insurance through VA Medical Centers. The glove enhances grip strength and fine motor skills, helping users confidently perform activities of daily living that were once out of reach.

Already, more than 50 Veterans have benefitted from Carbonhand, rediscovering the ability to hold tools, cook, garden, and reconnect with daily life on their own terms.

"Our mission is to help people move beyond limitations," said Petter Bäckgren, CEO of Bioservo AB. "Seeing Veterans use Carbonhand to regain control, confidence, and independence in their daily lives is deeply inspiring — it's why we do what we do."

By combining advanced sensor technology with intuitive support, Carbonhand detects when extra force is needed and automatically strengthens the user's grip. It's ideal for Veterans living with reduced hand function due to spinal cord injuries, stroke, multiple sclerosis, ALS, myositis, or orthopedic injuries.

"Every Veteran deserves the opportunity to stay active and independent," added Loren Wass, Director Business Development - East at Bioservo AB. "We're honoured to partner with the VA to bring this technology to those who have given so much in service to others."

For more information on how Carbonhand can support Veterans, visit www.bioservo.com/us/

About Carbonhand®

Carbonhand® by Bioservo AB is a cutting-edge assistive glove designed to strengthen grip and improve hand function for individuals with limited strength. Using smart sensors and motorized assistance, Carbonhand provides the extra power needed for a secure and controlled grip. The device enables users to perform everyday tasks with greater ease, independence, and confidence.

For more information, please contact:

Loren Wass, Director Business Development - East, Bioservo AB

Phone: 978-502-6330

Email: [email protected]



Joshua Alves, Director Business Development - West, Bioservo AB

Phone: 209-604-7760

Email: [email protected]

About Bioservo AB

Bioservo AB is a global leader in wearable muscle-strengthening systems, dedicated to improving the quality of life for individuals who need extra strength and endurance. Our innovative products, including the Carbonhand, are designed to empower users to regain independence and manage their daily lives with confidence. Headquartered in Kista, Sweden, Bioservo AB holds a unique position in the development of soft active exoskeletons for the hand. For more information, please visit www.bioservo.com

