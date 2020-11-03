Empowering Veterans with Hearing Loss: Styletto X - Signia's Most Complete Hearing Experience - Now Available through the VA

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hearing aid innovation leader Signia today announced that Styletto X, its most complete hearing experience, is now available for audiologists within the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to treat veterans.

As a result, these slim and sleek hearing aids built with modern, contemporary design and powerful functionality can help more veterans address their hearing loss. Styletto X is also available through the Department of Defense and the Indian Health Service for active military personnel and American Indians.

With its uniquely slim and sleek design, Styletto X presents audiologists with a new option to help veterans overcome the stigma of wearing hearing aids while benefiting from the latest audiological technology. The small, pocket-sized Styletto X charging case can be placed on a pad to charge wirelessly. Without having to change tiny batteries or plug cords into a charging port, Styletto X provides a new level of convenience, especially for veterans with limited dexterity.

Meeting veterans' hearing needs

Research shows that veterans are 30 percent more likely than non-veterans to have severe hearing loss.[1] Meanwhile, tinnitus – the phantom ringing, humming, or buzzing in the ears often resulting from loud noise exposure – is the most common disability among veterans.[2] Despite the prevalence of hearing loss and tinnitus, not all veterans with these conditions choose to seek treatment. For some, it is due to a stigma associated with hearing aids or the fear of seeming old or out of touch.

John Murray, Signia's Vice President of Government Services, commented, "Styletto X from Signia was developed to fight the stigma of hearing aids, providing veterans with an option unlike any other solutions available through the VA. With its unique design on the outside, as well as advanced functionality inside, Styletto X can help more veterans decide to get the hearing help they need."

As evidence of its appeal, a study of more than 500 participants found the eye-catching Styletto form factor to be preferred by 7 out of 10 hearing aid consumers and that a significantly higher number of participants would choose to wear hearing aids if offered Styletto.[3] This makes it a strong option to convince veterans to treat their hearing loss via hearing aids.

Groundbreaking audiological technology

In addition to its one-of-a-kind design that patients desire, Styletto X provides the uncompromised technology that VA audiologists demand.

Built upon the successful Signia Xperience technology platform, Styletto X hearing aids improve listening ability in any situation – including delivering better than normal hearing in difficult noise[4] and also when moving, thanks to their revolutionary acoustic-motion sensors. Along with exchangeable receivers to treat a wide variety of hearing loss and Bluetooth® connectivity, Styletto X features a portable charging case and wireless Qi charging technology.

Signia is the first hearing aid brand to incorporate wireless Qi charging technology, enabling wearers to simply place the Styletto X pocket-sized charging case on a charging pad. This feature can help veterans with dexterity issues, since they don't have to replace tiny batteries or plug wires into a charging port.

Additionally, with three different tinnitus treatment options built in, veterans who suffer from tinnitus can get relief from those frustrating sounds. In a recent clinical study of Signia's tinnitus solutions and their ability to improve quality of life for those with distressing tinnitus, 75 percent of participants reported improvement in thoughts and emotions, with positive results in the areas of sleep and concentration as well.[5]

More treatment options during Covid-19 and beyond

As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to impact how people receive medical treatment, Styletto X enables veterans to receive hearing care without leaving home. Signia's TeleCare solution, available through the Signia app on patients' smartphones, enables audiologists to connect with veterans via phone, video, or text-based chats to discuss their success or challenges and fine-tune their hearing aids in real time.

Styletto X wearers also have access to the Signia Assistant, a virtual assistant available through the Signia app providing 24/7 support to make automatic adjustments and address common issues. And as face masks are shown to reduce speech understanding by 30%,[6] Signia's Face Mask Mode – the world's first – can seamlessly help veterans better understand other speakers wearing masks.

More information about Styletto X can be found at: https://veterans.signiausa.com/styletto-x/

About Signia

Signia stands for iconic innovation. Since its launch in 2016, Signia has already brought to the market several "world's first" solutions. Beyond highly innovative hearing aids, Signia also delivers tools and apps that increase customer interaction and engagement on all levels of hearing aid management. Signia thus empowers hearing care professionals and patients to get the most out of their hearing aids.

