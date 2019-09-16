Empowering Women at Midlife: New National Menopause Foundation Launches During National Menopause Month

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In the United States, approximately 1.3 million women are expected to reach menopause every year. Yet many woman are still confused about what that means for them physically, mentally and psychologically. A new national women's health nonprofit launching today, the National Menopause Foundation (NMF), provides women with the information, resources and supportive community they need to thrive along the journey to and through menopause.

National Menopause Foundation Launches to Empower Women at Midlife nationalmenopausefoundation.org

According to its recent survey of women over age 40, the NMF found that 97 percent of respondents had experienced one or more menopausal symptoms. Of those, 62 percent said the symptoms had interfered with their quality of life. Women said they talk to their friends about menopause (63%), more than their gynecologists (53%) and significant others (45%). And more than 60 percent said they would be interested in discussing menopause with other women anonymously online.

"Women at midlife are having a moment right now," said Claire Gill, founder and CEO of the National Menopause Foundation. "Women owned-businesses have been on the rise for the past two decades. In addition, an unprecedented number of women are running for President in the U.S. and all but one are over age 50. New books, television series and movies are talking about and featuring women over 40 and many are mentioning menopause. The NMF wants to help women navigate midlife and beyond armed with facts and supported by their peers. We want this moment to develop into a movement that brings about a positive change in how people perceive, understand and experience menopause."

The transitions women experience throughout life have been documented in literature and entertainment for decades, but while puberty and the childbearing years are viewed favorably, discussion of menopause still has a negative subtext.

The National Menopause Foundation website – www.nationalmenopausefoundation.org – features information to educate, inspire and empower women as they approach and experience menopause. An electronic newsletter, The Hot Flash, will be shared quarterly and a monthly podcast, "The Positive Pause," will feature interviews with a variety of experts and influencers sharing insights to help bring about positive changes in women's lives.

About the National Menopause Foundation

The National Menopause Foundation (NMF) was founded in 2019 by women and for women to bring about a positive change in how people perceive, understand and experience menopause. For more information, visit www.nationalmenopausefoundation.org.

Contact: Claire Gill

917-327-7916

222957@email4pr.com

SOURCE National Menopause Foundation, Inc.