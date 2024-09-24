Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: 2024 BOTOX® (onabotulinumtoxinA) Cosmetic Grant Recipients Kick Off Crowdfunding Campaigns

Help Close the "Confidence Gap" By Backing Your Favorite BOTOX ® Cosmetic Grant Recipients

With Women-Led Startups Receiving Less Than Three Percent of Venture Capital Funding1, Your Support Can Help Bridge the Gap and Empower Women Entrepreneurs

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV) is proud to announce the next exciting phase of its 2024 BOTOX® Cosmetic grant program dedicated to uplifting women entrepreneurs. This chapter kicks off with crowdfunding campaigns for each recipient, offering the community a chance to rally behind 20 inspiring women and support their businesses as they strive to achieve their dreams.

Help Close the "Confidence Gap" By Backing Your Favorite BOTOX® Cosmetic Grant Recipients as they Launch Crowdfunding Campaigns to Further Fuel their Businesses

"Women-owned businesses continue to receive on average less than three percent of all venture capital funding1. With so few resources and funding available, crowdfunding is a key opportunity for these entrepreneurs to grow their businesses," said Carrie Strom, President, Allergan Aesthetics and Senior Vice President, AbbVie. "Many women-owned businesses focus on bettering their communities and have a significant influence on job creation, innovation, and overall economic prosperity2. By supporting grant recipients through their crowdfunding campaigns, we can drive impact and empower confidence in these entrepreneurs and beyond."

In its second year, the BOTOX® Cosmetic grant program continued its mission and awarded $25,000 grants to women entrepreneurs. Beyond financial support, these women participated in a transformative bootcamp led by BOTOX® Cosmetic and Deepica Mutyala, founder of Live Tinted. The bootcamp included small group workshops dedicated to honing valuable skills such as brand building, strategic planning, and marketing, as well as one-on-one coaching and mentorship with industry experts. The grant recipients also gained access to coaching through the partnership between BOTOX® Cosmetic and IFundWomen, further equipping them with the tools needed to navigate the challenges of crowdfunding and grow their businesses.

"Crowdfunding helped me turn my vision for my business into a reality. I am excited to see this year's cohort of entrepreneurs kickstart their campaigns," said Maria Palacio, Founder of Progeny Coffee and 2023 BOTOX® Cosmetic grant recipient. "Every contribution adds up, and when people believe in your vision enough to donate—even a small amount—it validates and encourages you to continue pursuing your dream. Your support, no matter the size, truly makes a difference."

These crowdfunding campaigns are more than just a way to raise funds; they are a platform to highlight each entrepreneur's stories, passion, and drive. By contributing, individuals can play a crucial role in helping to close the "Confidence Gap" and empower the women leaders of tomorrow.

"The crowdfunding aspect of the BOTOX® Cosmetic grant program goes beyond just financial support—it's about building a powerful community around our businesses," said Līhau Willing, Founder of Iwi Nails and 2024 BOTOX® Cosmetic grant recipient. "Being part of this program has been an amazing experience. It's incredibly inspiring to see the community, championed by BOTOX® Cosmetic, truly believe in our vision and actively join us on our journey to success."

Feedback from last year's grant recipients revealed that the crowdfunding component significantly spurred meaningful business growth, showcasing its potential as a powerful tool for raising capital. However, it also highlighted the complexities and dedication required to run a successful campaign. This year, the program further enhances support by arming entrepreneurs with the knowledge and skills necessary to navigate these challenges and steer their businesses confidently toward success.

The 2024 grant recipients have been on a journey of mentorship and community-building, learning from a diverse group of experts, including past recipients, Allergan Aesthetics executives, and trailblazing women founders from the aesthetics industry. They participated in the IFundWomen 10-week online Crowdfunding Accelerator Program, strengthening their business pitches and preparing to launch their campaigns. Each entrepreneur offers unique incentives for different contribution levels, with no minimum donation required. Supporters can choose to contribute publicly or anonymously.

To support the grant recipients' crowdfunding campaigns, visit IFundWomen.com/BOTOXCosmetic. To learn more about this empowering initiative, visit BotoxCosmetic.com/RealImpact. Follow @botoxcosmetic on Instagram and YouTube to discover how you can help close the "Confidence Gap" for women entrepreneurs.

Join us in making a real impact today!

About Allergan Aesthetics

At Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, we develop, manufacture, and market a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Our aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skin care, and more. Our goal is to consistently provide our customers with innovation, education, exceptional service, and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch. For more information, visit www.allerganaesthetics.com.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas – immunology, oncology, neuroscience, and eye care – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube.

About IFundWomen

IFundWomen is the go-to funding marketplace for entrepreneurs, with a mission to close the money gap for women-owned businesses through its proprietary mix of capital, coaching, and connections. Since its founding, IFundWomen has empowered its members to raise $278M in early-stage capital and to create 55,000 new jobs, helping fuel the small businesses economy. IFundWomen's marketplace offers its members multiple access points to capital, including crowdfunding, enterprise-brokered grants, collateral-free loans, and the best funding of all – revenue, through its newest product, IFundWomen ServicesX, a marketplace connecting independent business services experts to customers. To learn more about IFundWomen, please visit www.ifundwomen.com. Follow @ifundwomen on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok.

