EMPOWERING WOMEN: pH-D FEMININE HEALTH'S COMMITMENT TO VAGINAL WELLNESS

"We are thrilled to be expanding with the nation's largest retailer. Our launch of six additional items shows that there is great consumer demand for more innovative, holistic products in the feminine care aisle. As the creator of the boric acid category at retail, we are proud that we are continuing to develop new formulations with clinically proven ingredients that are changing the landscape of feminine health and greatly improving the lives of women," states Deeannah Seymour, Co-Founder and CEO.

The expansion in Walmart stores nationwide is a significant milestone for pH-D Feminine Health, allowing the brand to reach a broader audience and empower more women to prioritize their vaginal health. Offering convenience and accessibility like never before, consumers can now find the following six pH-D Feminine Health products on the shelves of Walmart stores across the country and on Walmart.com:

Armed with a biology degree and 20 years in pharmaceutical sales, Deeannah Seymour - a single working mother of two - took a personal struggle with odor and launched a boric acid vaginal suppository that revolutionized the women's healthcare category. Since its launch in 2014, pH-D Feminine Health has helped millions of women feel their most confident and comfortable. The company made the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies for the past three consecutive years. Today, pH-D Feminine Health is the #1 Best-Selling Boric Acid Suppository sold in over 50,000 retail stores nationwide.

Woman Founded, Doctor Trusted™, pH-D Feminine Health remains committed to providing safe, effective, and holistic solutions for women's intimate care needs. With the expanded availability at Walmart, women everywhere can easily prioritize the brand's products into their daily hygiene routines, promoting overall vaginal health and wellness.

For additional information and more of the brand story, see the attached video.

