Empowering Women With Reggae: Former Voice Contestant Naia Kete Releases Debut SayReal Album

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The band SayReal is using their unique blend of reggae and pop to spread a modern message of positivity and empowerment to affect changes in the world. SayReal is led by Naia Kete, their lead singer and bass player.

Naia is most often remembered from Season 2 of The Voice where she made it to the top 24 on Team Blake, standing out because she brought her reggae style to the table. Rolling Stone said of Naia that she is "an earthy soulstress ... [who has] a dynamic sound and her smile is magic."

From left to right - Imani Elijah (Naia's Younger Brother), Naia Kete, Lee John (Naia's boyfriend) - photo taken by Jeffrey Byrnes www.jeffreybphotography.com

Now, Naia is back—but really, she never really left. SayReal has been creating music ever since Naia's The Voice appearance. They have even been featured in AFROPUNK, mentioned in US Weekly as "LA's hottest new band" and received multiple award nominations for their debut EP, including the HMMA's for a song with social impact in 2017.

This year, they are releasing their debut full-length album Heavy On The Down. The band has enjoyed the freedom of self-writing, producing and recording, embodying complete autonomy and authority over their new material.

The new album can be summed up as powerful. The music is lyrical and authentic, and it focuses on speaking one's truth, which can be anything from society and culture in the form of social justice to love and heartbreak. It explores these struggles on a personal level, assuring listeners that they are not alone, even through their pain. The album drops for streaming on Sept. 13, 2019.

Join SayReal for their live album release show at Rove (La Peer Hotel Rooftop) in Hollywood, California on Sept. 11, 2019. Doors open at 7 p.m. PT with the show, which will feature a sneak peek-style setlist of the album in their electro-acoustic style setup, starting at 8 p.m. PT.

They will also be playing another show on Sept. 14, 2019, from 5 p.m. PT to 8 p.m. PT Loews Beachfront Hotel in Santa Monica, California, featuring a blend of covers and original songs. Tickets for both events are free.

Though this is an evident accomplishment of SayReal, Naia has her own side projects going on as well. She is not only an artist; she is a coach and an influencer. Inspired by her focus on social justice and women's empowerment, Naia has begun to coach career-driven women in weight loss, leveling up in business, health, and fitness and healing the important relationships in their lives.

Learn more about Naia's coaching opportunities by visiting her website. SayReal's debut album Heavy On The Down will be available to stream on music platforms everywhere on Sept. 13, 2019.

