Empowering Women Worldwide through Technology: #TCLforHer Wins the Prestigious Telly Award and Multiple International Marketing Honors

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL's brand initiative #TCLforHer has recently been making significant strides in the global market. With a strong commitment to empowering women, TCL has garnered numerous prestigious awards around the world. Recognition includes the Telly Awards, the Asian Television Awards, the ROI Festival Awards, the Effie Awards, and the Great Wall Awards.

The award-winning #TCLforHer 2024 marketing campaign centers around the two brand films "Our Beautiful Game" and "Echoes of Greatness", which convey the brand's message of empowering women through technology.

#TCLforHer Wins the Prestigious Telly Award and Multiple International Marketing Honors

"Our Beautiful Game" conveys the spirit of soccer by highlighting three exceptional female players: Geyse Ferreira, a standout player on the Brazil Women's Football Team; Chan Yuenting, the head coach of China's U16 Women's Team; and Victoria Haydn, a professional soccer photographer from the UK. Through their inspiring stories and achievements, the short film elevates TCL's brand image while inspiring a global conversation about the status and value of women.

For International Women's Day 2024, #TCLforHer launched a campaign featuring the TV brand film "Echoes of Greatness," inspired by screen legend Dorothy Cumming. The short film highlights her struggles and journey in Hollywood, paying tribute to this early advocate of equality. Dorothy Cumming played a pioneering role in the 1927 film "The King of Kings," the first movie to premiere at The Chinese Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard, known today as TCL Chinese Theatre.

The main characters and production teams of both brand films are mostly women, highlighting the significance of women narrating their own stories. By fostering empathy through shared experiences and blending universal values with various cultural backgrounds, TCL demonstrates its deep appreciation and respect for women. The films have received the Silver Telly Awards, which is one of the highest honors in the global documentary and TV brand film sectors.

#TCLforHer has made a significant impact through innovative user-generated content, brand films, short videos, and social media interactions. These efforts have achieved impressive marketing results and also fostered meaningful community engagement and positive social impact. As a result, #TCLforHer has won several awards, including the 2024 Asian Television Award for Best Brand Content, the 2024 ROI Festival Bronze Awards (International Group), the 2024 Effie Bronze Globalization Awards, and the 2024 Great Wall Awards for Excellence.

As a globally-renowned smart technology brand, TCL has been committed to "Be Global, Be Caring, Be Tech" since 2021. #TCLforHer, the first initiative in TCL's culture-focused branding series, is now in its fourth year. It empowers women worldwide with technology, fostering an organic motivational ecosystem on the TCL platform that encourages women to support each other, grow together, and share their stories.

