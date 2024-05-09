Empowering Working Moms: A New Blueprint for Success Unveiled by Sarah Wells

WASHINGTON, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As Mother's Day approaches, it's not just a time for flowers and brunch; it's a crucial juncture for businesses to reassess their support systems for working mothers. Matt Holt Books is thrilled to announce the upcoming release of Go Ask Your Mothers, the debut book from Sarah Wells, CEO of Sarah Wells Breast Pump Bags—a leading force in empowering working moms.

Go Ask Your Mothers is a roadmap guiding organizations, managers, and executives to take actionable steps toward fostering better support systems for working moms.

Wells delves deep into the heart of what working mothers truly need, addressing pressing topics such as parental leave, family-friendly workplace policies, and vital aspects like breastfeeding support and mental health in the workplace.

Within the pages of this guidebook, leaders will uncover a wealth of insights into the challenges faced by new working moms, based on Wells' decade-long conversations with tens of thousands of moms headed back to work as new parents. Wells provides direction for initiating crucial dialogues and implementing effective support mechanisms, laying the foundation for enhanced organizational retention, performance, and profitability.

Go Ask Your Mothers is a rallying cry for leaders to recognize and champion the invaluable contributions of working mothers. Through clear communication and meaningful engagement, Wells demonstrates how businesses can empower mothers to thrive both personally and professionally.

With a master's degree in public policy and women's studies from the George Washington University, and a wealth of experience leading national nonprofit organizations and founding her own multi-million dollar business, Wells is an industry-leading voice for new parents and the organizations that employ them.

Go Ask Your Mothers: One Simple Step for Managers to Support Working Moms for Team Success releases on August 13, 2024, offering a blueprint for businesses ready to embrace the power of hiring and retaining working mothers.

