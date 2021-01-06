Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (the "Company") announced today that it has commenced its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The Company intends to grant the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,000,000 units to cover over-allotments, if any. Each unit issued in the offering will consist of one share of the Company's Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. The units are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") and trade under the ticker symbol "EPWR.U". Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols "EPWR" and "EPWR WS," respectively.

The Company is a special-purpose acquisition company with the unique, purpose-driven mission to acquire a diverse-led business or a business focused on promoting an inclusive economy and society.

Jefferies LLC and Siebert Williams Shank & Co., LLC are acting as the joint bookrunning managers for the offering, and Academy Securities, Inc., Blaylock Van, LLC, C.L. King & Associates, Inc., Loop Capital Markets LLC and Samuel A. Ramirez & Company, Inc. are acting as joint bookrunners.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering and final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at 1-877-821-7388 or by email at [email protected].

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the initial public offering and search for an initial business combination. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the Company's offering filed with the SEC. Copies of such filings are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contacts

MEDIA:

Marcey Zwiebel

(412) 762-4550

[email protected]

OTHER INQUIRIES:

(212) 468-8655

SOURCE Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp.