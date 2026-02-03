Empowerment Center Celebrates Milestone Year of Growth and Clinical Excellence in New Jersey

MORGANVILLE, N.J., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Empowerment Center, a premier provider of holistic mental health care, is proud to announce that 2025 served as the most impactful year of milestones and professional accomplishments to date. Founded by Robin Hyson, LPC, LCADC, ACS, Kristen Materek, LCSW, LCADC, CCS, and Hilary Scheer, LPC, the practice has enhanced its ability to provide top-tier counseling services in NJ, meeting the growing need for specialized adult mental health support.

A Legacy of Clinical Excellence

Reflecting on nearly a decade of service, The Empowerment Center has reached a new pinnacle of professional achievement. The past year has seen an increase in clinicians reaching major career goals, ensuring that clients seeking therapy for issues like anxiety, depression, and life stressors in NJ have access to highly trained, credentialed experts.

The Empowerment Center is honored to acknowledge those who obtained their advanced licenses and certifications this past year:

Licensed Professional Counselors (LPC): Rashmi Kamath Talpady, Shanley O'Keefe, and Valerie Campisano.

Rashmi Kamath Talpady, Shanley O'Keefe, and Valerie Campisano. Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW): Christina James.

Christina James. Doctoral Achievement: Sunanda "Suni" Sharma, obtained her Ph.D.

Sunanda "Suni" Sharma, obtained her Ph.D. Supervisory Credentials: Laura Wrublevski obtained her ACS credential, and Kelcy McGeehan earned her CCS designation.

Expanding the Circle of Care

To further strengthen its mission, The Empowerment Center welcomed four new clinicians. This allows The Empowerment Center to continue to offer an advanced range of therapeutic modalities, including cognitive behavioral therapy in NJ. Furthermore, the momentum continues as Anna Coffman, LAC is on track to complete her LPC hours in 2026.

A Message from the Leadership

While the professional accolades are a point of pride, The Empowerment Center remains focused on the human element of therapy.

"Robin Hyson, co-owner of Empowerment Center, shared: 'While these are awesome milestones, what really makes this team amazing is exactly who you are right here, right now. The way that you show up, your willingness to evolve, and the genuine service you provide to our clients is what defines us."

Holistic and Evidence-Based Support

The Empowerment Center specializes in treating the "whole person," blending empathetic care with evidence-based practices. By focusing on cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) and other proven methods, The Empowerment Center provides effective anxiety treatment in NJ for adult clients managing the complexities of modern life. Whether a client is seeking a long-term therapeutic partnership or specialized counseling services in NJ for specific life transitions, The Empowerment Center's expanded team is equipped to provide the highest standard of care.

"It is truly a genuine honor to witness the growth and evolution of our staff," Robin added. "As we enter 2026, we remain committed to a culture where clinical excellence meets authentic, heartfelt service."

About The Empowerment Center: Located in Morganville, NJ, The Empowerment Center has spent eight years providing comprehensive mental health services to adult clients. The Empowerment Center is dedicated to fostering an environment of healing and empowerment, offering specialized support ranging from doctoral-level clinical care to expert supervision for the next generation of therapists.

