Empowerment Resource Center Hosts Its 12th Annual Take Charge. Get Tested. ™ Event

ATLANTA, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Empowerment Resource Center (ERC) will host its 12th Annual Take Charge. Get Tested. ™ In observance of National HIV Testing Day. Take Charge. Get Tested. ™ is designed to encourage citizens to receive voluntary HIV testing and learn their HIV status. This open fair and festival will be held at the Historic Hurt Park, between Edgewood Avenue and Courtland Street, from 12 pm to 4 pm. on Thursday, June 27, 2019. The event will offer free food, DJ, raffle prizes, live broadcast, celebrity appearances, and free rapid HIV testing. On average, participants will receive test results in 20 minutes. Streetz 94.5 is the media sponsors for the 2019 Take Charge. Get Tested. ™ Event. Our collaborators for this campaign include the Georgia Family Planning System, Avita Pharmacy, Georgia State University Office of Civic Engagement, Emory University Clinical Research, and Fulton-Dekalb Hospital Authority.

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one quarter of the HIV-infected persons in the United States do not know that they are infected. The Georgia Department of Public Health reported Georgia as the fifth highest number of cumulative HIV/AIDS cases in the United States, 52% of the cases reside locally in Fulton and Dekalb counties.

"Early diagnosis continues to be paramount in better health outcomes," said Jacqueline Brown, Executive Director of Empowerment Resource Center. "We are encouraging all Atlantans to get tested during National HIV Testing Day. It is our goal to increase public knowledge about the epidemic, make HIV testing routine, and promote an open dialogue about HIV in our communities."

ERC directly delivers programs and services that equip individuals with the tools to spur positive, behavioral change, and strengthen their sense of self-confidence in choosing healthier alternatives. Over the past eight years, the Take Charge. Get Tested. ™ Event has provided rapid HIV testing for over 1,500 clients.

About Empowerment Resource Center, Inc: Established in 2003, Empowerment Resource Center is a nonprofit, 501(C)(3) community based organization that provides health-related programs and services to the general public, with a priority focus on women. Please support ERC's health related programs and services CFC #72847

