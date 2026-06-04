Empresa Distribuidora de Electricidad de Mendoza S.A. (EDEMSA) Announces Early Tender Results of its Debt Tender Offer and Concurrent Consent Solicitation, and Election of Early Settlement

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Empresa Distribuidora de Electricidad de Mendoza S.A. (EDEMSA) (the " Company ") announced today the early tender results in connection with its previously announced (i) tender offer (the " Offer ") to purchase for cash any and all of its Outstanding 9.75% Step-up Notes due 2031 (the " Existing Notes ") from each registered holder (each, a " Holder " and, collectively, the " Holders ") and (ii) consent solicitation directed to Holders of Existing Notes for such Holders to provide their consents (the " Consents ") to eliminate most of the restrictive covenants and certain affirmative covenants (the " Proposed Amendments ") in the indenture governing the Existing Notes, dated as of July 28, 2025 (the " Existing Notes Indenture "), among the Company, The Bank of New York Mellon, as trustee, co-registrar, principal paying agent and transfer agent (the " Trustee ") and Banco de Valores S.A., as registrar, transfer agent and paying agent in Argentina and representative of the Trustee in Argentina (the " Solicitation " and, together with the Offer, the " Offer and Solicitation "), pursuant to the terms and conditions set forth in the offer to purchase and consent solicitation statement dated May 20, 2026 (the " Offer and Solicitation Statement ").

The following table summarizes the Early Tender Deadline results for the Offer and Solicitation as of 5:00 p.m. New York City time on June 3, 2026 (the " Early Tender Deadline ") and the principal amount of Existing Notes that the Company has accepted for purchase:

Title of Existing Notes ISINs/CUSIP Numbers Outstanding Principal Amount as of May 20, 2026 Principal Amount Tendered by the Early Tender Deadline and Accepted for Purchase Tender Offer Consideration(1) Early Tender Offer Consideration(2) 9.75% Step-up Notes due 2031 144A: CUSIP No. 29245HAG1 ISIN No. US29245HAG11 Regulation S: CUSIP No. P37213AG3 ISIN No. USP37213AG34 U.S.$150,000,000 U.S.$126,145,000 U.S.$950 U.S.$1,000 Per U.S.$1,000 principal amount of Existing Notes that are validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Expiration Time but after the Early Tender Deadline and that are accepted for purchase. In addition, Holders whose Existing Notes are validly tendered and accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offer will receive Accrued Interest (as defined in the Offer and Solicitation Statement). No separate or additional consideration will be paid in connection with the Solicitation. Per U.S.$1,000 principal amount of Existing Notes that are validly tendered at or prior to the Early Tender Deadline and that are accepted for purchase. In addition, Holders whose Existing Notes are validly tendered and accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offer will receive Accrued Interest (as defined in the Offer and Solicitation Statement). No separate or additional consideration will be paid in connection with the Solicitation.

The Withdrawal Date of 5:00 p.m. (New York City time) on June 3, 2026, has now passed. Existing Notes that have been validly tendered may no longer be withdrawn.

The aggregate principal amount of Existing Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offer represents 84.10% of the aggregate principal amount of Existing Notes outstanding. Accordingly, the Minimum Participation Condition set forth in the Offer and Solicitation Statement has been satisfied. In addition, the Company has completed the pricing of the New Notes as part of the New Notes Offering Condition described in the Offer and Solicitation Statement. The Company has elected to exercise its option to accept for purchase any and all of its Existing Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Early Tender Deadline, subject to the terms and conditions described in the Offer and Solicitation Statement (the " Early Settlement Right "). The early settlement date on which the Company will settle the Existing Notes accepted in the Offer is expected to be June 11, 2026 (the " Early Settlement Date ").

On the Early Settlement Date, the Company will (i) execute the Supplemental Indenture to give effect to the Proposed Amendments and (ii) pay the Early Tender Offer Consideration, plus Accrued Interest (each as defined in the Offer and Solicitation Statement), with respect to the Existing Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Early Tender Deadline. The Solicitation has been conducted in accordance with Section 14 of the Argentine Negotiable Obligations Law No. 23,576 (as amended by Argentine Productive Financing Law No. 27,440).

The aggregate cash consideration for each U.S.$1,000 principal amount of Existing Notes purchased pursuant to the Offer, payable in respect of Existing Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Early Tender Deadline, is U.S.$1,000. Only Existing Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or before the Early Tender Deadline will be eligible to receive the Early Tender Offer Consideration. In addition, we will pay Accrued Interest in respect of any Existing Notes purchased in the Offer from the last interest payment date to the Early Settlement Date. None of the payments to be made in connection with the Offer will be made through the Argentine foreign exchange market.

The Tender Offer will expire at 5:00 p.m. (New York City time) on June 18, 2026, unless extended or earlier terminated by the Company (such time and date, as it may be extended or earlier terminated with respect to the Offer and Solicitation, the " Expiration Time ").

Payment for Notes validly tendered after the Early Tender Deadline and at or prior to the Expiration Time and accepted for purchase will be made on the final settlement date, expected to be June 23, 2026, subject to change without notice (the " Final Settlement Date "). The Notes validly tendered after the Early Tender Deadline but at or prior to the Expiration Time and so accepted will receive the Tender Offer Consideration, plus any Accrued Interest (each as defined in the Offer and Solicitation Statement), on the Final Settlement Date.

Morrow Sodali International LLC, trading as Sodali & Co, is acting as the information and tender agent (the " Information and Tender Agent ") for the Offer. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. – Cayman Branch, BofA Securities, Inc. and UBS Investment Bank are acting as dealer managers and solicitation agents (the " Dealer Managers and Solicitation Agents ") for the Offer and Solicitation. The full details of the Offer and Solicitation, including complete instructions on how to tender Existing Notes and deliver Consent to the Proposed Amendments, are included in the Offer and Solicitation Statement. Holders of Notes are strongly encouraged to carefully read the Offer and Solicitation Statement, because they contain important information. The Offer and Solicitation Statement and any related supplements may be accessed via the tender offer website https://projects.sodali.com/edemsa, or may be directed to Sodali & Co by telephone at +1 (203) 658 9457 or +44 (20) 4513 6933 or in writing at [email protected].

Questions about the Offer and Solicitation may be directed to Banco BTG Pactual S.A. – Cayman Branch by telephone at +1 (646) 924-2500 (collect); BofA Securities, Inc. by telephone at +1 (888) 292 0070 (toll free) or +1 (646) 855 8988 (collect); and UBS Investment Bank by telephone at +1 (833) 690-0971 (toll free) or +1 (212) 882-5723 (collect).

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this announcement, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on expectations and assumptions on the date of this announcement and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, and factors over which the Company has no control. The Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, and does not intend to do so, unless otherwise required by law.

SOURCE Empresa Distribuidora de Electricidad de Mendoza S.A. (EDEMSA)