EMPRESS 1908 GIN RELEASES CUCUMBER LEMON GIN

The refreshing new expression is crafted with eight unique botanicals including juniper berries, lemon, jasmine, star anise, cucumber and fresh lemon zest. Inspired by traditional afternoon tea, Empress 1908 Cucumber Lemon gin boasts lively citrus notes and bursts with extraordinary flavor.

The fusion of vibrant lemon zest and crisp garden cucumber beautifully complement the juniper, a subtle hint of cardamom spice and the delicate aroma of jasmine. Empress Cucumber Lemon Gin elevates the palate with its refined flavors, offering a delicate and refreshing finish.

"We always strive to create balanced, high-quality blends that inspire creativity and offer inviting flavors. Following the overwhelmingly positive reception of our Elderflower Rose Gin last year, we leveraged our Master Distillers' extensive botanical expertise to introduce our next innovative flavor: Cucumber Lemon," said Eric Dopkins, CEO and Chairman of Milestone Brands. "We are excited to see Empress Cucumber Lemon Gin support Empress Gin's mission of creating the most distinctive cocktails."

This new, ultra-premium expression joins the Empress portfolio in inviting consumers to join the Empress GINeration: The most distinctive gins, making the most distinctive cocktails. Other expressions include Empress 1908 Indigo Gin—the fastest growing and top ultra-premium gin in the U.S.*—and Empress 1908 Elderflower Rose Gin, which climbed to #4 in the ultra-premium gin category within just six months of its release. With the addition of Empress 1908 Cucumber Lemon Gin, the Empress Portfolio expects to top 250,000 9L cases in North America this year.

Empress 1908 Cucumber Lemon Gin is best enjoyed in the signature Cucumber & Tonic cocktail, served with premium tonic water and garnished with a fresh cucumber slice and a lemon wheel to enhance the botanicals in the gin.

Empress 1908 Cucumber Lemon Gin is 42.5% ABV and is available nationwide in select retailers for a suggested retail price of $39.99 for a 750ml bottle. For more information on Empress 1908 Gin and its portfolio of products, visit www.empressgin.com and follow on social media @Empress1908Gin .

About Empress 1908 Gin

Handcrafted in small-batch copper-pot stills, the portfolio of award-winning Empress 1908 Gins are made by Victoria Distillers, one of Canada's oldest small-batch spirits companies located in Victoria, British Columbia. Founded in 2017, the distillery has been recognized for its excellence by New York World Wine & Spirits Competition 2017, World Gin Awards 2018, Canadian Artisan Spirits Awards 2019 and Beverage Dynamics' Spirits Growth Brand Awards in both 2021 and 2022. The Empress 1908 Gin spirits portfolio is crafted by Master Distiller Phil Lecours and comprises Empress 1908 Indigo Gin, Empress 1908 Elderflower Rose Gin and Empress 1908 Cucumber Lemon Gin. Empress 1908 Gin is the perfect combination of exquisite taste, delicate aroma, soft texture, and remarkable presentation that provides the perfect base for a new aesthetic of cocktail creation and enjoyment. Please visit www.empressgin.com for more information.

Empress 1908 Gin is a part of the family of Milestone Brands LLC, a premium spirits company based in Austin, Texas that was founded in 2016 by two local entrepreneurs and veterans of the beverage and spirits industry, Eric Dopkins, former CEO of Deep Eddy Vodka and Chad Auler, creator of Savvy Vodka and co-founder of Deep Eddy Vodka. As a national spirits supplier, acquirer, innovator and marketer of alcohol beverage brands, Milestone's portfolio also includes Dulce Vida Spirits , Campo Bravo Tequila , Naranja Orange Liqueur and American Born Whiskey .

