EMPRESS 1908 GIN RELEASES NON-ALCOHOLIC 0.0 INDIGO SPIRIT

Empress 1908 0.0 Indigo, made with all-natural flavors, offers notes of citrus and subtle spice, with soft florals from the botanical blend including juniper, grapefruit, and butterfly pea flower. This hand-curated selection of ingredients is expertly blended and balanced with a touch of cane sugar and filtered water.

"We dedicate the same craftsmanship to Empress 1908 0.0 Indigo as we do to all our award-winning gins," says Phil Lecours, Master Distiller at Victoria Distillers. "Guided by the essence of our flagship Indigo Gin, we brought together distinctive botanicals to create a harmonious and elevated alcohol-free spirit."

Just in time for Dry January, Empress 1908 0.0 Indigo is completely alcohol-free, so on-premise and home bartenders alike can craft stunning zero-proof cocktails. Keep it simple and build Empress 1908 signature mocktails like the Empress & Tonic 0.0 or the Indigo Daly, featuring Empress 1908 0.0 Indigo with fresh lemonade and iced tea, directly in a glass. Level up with a layered drink like the Lavender No-Haze, shaking fresh lemonade and lavender honey with an Empress 1908 0.0 Indigo float. Or, shake and strain updated classics like the Grapefruit Spritz, Bee's Knees, and Indigo 0.0 Sour to impress anyone looking for a sophisticated, alcohol-free cocktail.

"Today's consumer is evolving, showing more interest in zero-proof options than ever before. As a direct response, Empress 1908 0.0 Indigo offers a sophisticated alternative that makes distinctive zero-proof cocktails effortless and delicious," says Eric Dopkins, CEO and Chairman of Milestone Brands.

This non-alcoholic expression joins the Empress 1908 portfolio to create alcohol-free consumption occasions at the perfect time. Consumers are adjusting their lifestyle choices—the drinks market is moving toward moderation, with 92% of non-alcoholic drinkers also purchasing traditional spirits2. In the last 12 months, interest in alcohol-free spirits has surged by 55%, as mindful drinking moments like Dry January and Sober October become cultural touchpoints2. Meanwhile, mocktails have more than doubled in popularity since 20212, signaling growing demand for zero-proof options that deliver all the artistry and social enjoyment of a well-crafted cocktail without compromise.

Empress 1908 0.0 Indigo is available nationwide at select retailers for a suggested retail price of $39.99 for a 750ml bottle. For more information on Empress 1908 Gin and its portfolio of products, visit www.empressgin.com and follow on social media @Empress1908Gin .

Sources:

1 Nielsen 9-06-2025

2 NIQ Non-Alc Report (August 29, 2025)

PR Contact: KLG Public Relations | [email protected]

About Empress 1908 Gin

Handcrafted in small-batch copper-pot stills, the portfolio of award-winning Empress 1908 Gins are made by Victoria Distillers, one of Canada's oldest small-batch spirits companies located in Victoria, British Columbia. Founded in 2017, the distillery has been recognized for its excellence by New York World Wine & Spirits Competition 2017, World Gin Awards 2018, Canadian Artisan Spirits Awards 2019 and Beverage Dynamics' Spirits Growth Brand Awards in both 2021 and 2022. The Empress 1908 Gin spirits portfolio is crafted by Master Distiller Phil Lecours and comprises Empress 1908 Indigo Gin, Empress 1908 Elderflower Rose Gin, Empress 1908 Cucumber Lemon Gin and Empress 1908 0.0 Gin. Empress 1908 Gin is the perfect combination of exquisite taste, delicate aroma, soft texture, and remarkable presentation that provides the perfect base for a new aesthetic of cocktail creation and enjoyment. Please visit www.empressgin.com for more information.

Empress 1908 Gin is a part of the family of Milestone Brands LLC, a premium spirits company based in Austin, Texas that was founded in 2016 by two local entrepreneurs and veterans of the beverage and spirits industry, Eric Dopkins, former CEO of Deep Eddy Vodka and Chad Auler, creator of Savvy Vodka and co-founder of Deep Eddy Vodka. As a national spirits supplier, acquirer, innovator and marketer of alcohol beverage brands, Milestone's portfolio also includes Dulce Vida Spirits , Campo Bravo Tequila , Naranja Orange Liqueur and American Born Whiskey .

SOURCE Milestone Brands