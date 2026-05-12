EMPRESS 1908's ORIGINAL GIN MAKES ITS DEBUT IN THE UNITED STATES

The Gin That Started It All Enters American Cocktail Culture

VICTORIA, BC, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Empress 1908 Gin, the United States' top-ranked ultra-premium gin1, proudly announces the first-ever U.S. availability of its signature Empress 1908 Original Gin. One of Canada's first premium gins, Empress 1908 Original Gin features a distinctive botanical recipe developed by Victoria Distillers, one of Canada's oldest artisan distilleries. It is a full-bodied, contemporary gin intentionally crafted with the finest ingredients to elevate both classic and bespoke cocktail creations.

Empress 1908 Original Gin debuts in the U.S.

This foundational expression, never before available in the U.S., helped pave the way for the brand's award-winning line up of spirits including the iconic Empress 1908 Indigo Gin. Its complex flavor palate showcases ten exquisite elements, balancing familiar notes of juniper and citrus with unexpected elements like star anise and sarsaparilla. Botanical ingredients are lovingly distilled with pure Canadian water to create a premium gin ideal for effortless, elevated cocktails.

"Bringing Empress 1908 Original Gin to the U.S. reflects the brand's foundational role in the gin category and how we have evolved over the years," said Eric Dopkins, CEO and Chairman of Milestone Brands. "It's the original gin that started the Empress 1908 journey, and we're proud to introduce American consumers to one of our portfolio's most versatile expressions for effortless cocktail creations."

A staple spirit for professional bartenders and at-home mixologists, Empress 1908 Original Gin lends itself beautifully to a range of classic and contemporary cocktails – from timeless martinis and elevated Gin & Tonics to inventive serves like the Fan Tan Sidecar or the Kiwi Smash, which features muddled kiwis, pineapple juice and elderflower liquor.

"We're thrilled to debut the Empress 1908 Original Gin recipe to the United States," said Phil Lecours, Master Distiller at Victoria Distillers. "As our first, original spirit, it set the stage for everything we've built since. Crafted with care and the finest ingredients, it's a true reflection of our approach to distilling."

Empress 1908 Original Gin is available nationwide for a suggested retail price of $39.99 for a 750ml bottle. For more information on Empress 1908 Gin and its portfolio of products, visit www.empressgin.com and follow on social media @Empress1908Gin.

Sources:

1 Nielsen 9-06-2025

PR Contact: KLG Public Relations | [email protected]

About Empress 1908 Gin

Handcrafted in small-batch copper-pot stills, the portfolio of award-winning Empress 1908 Gins are made by Victoria Distillers, one of Canada's oldest small-batch spirits companies located in Victoria, British Columbia. Founded in 2017, the distillery has been recognized for its excellence by New York World Wine & Spirits Competition 2017, World Gin Awards 2018, Canadian Artisan Spirits Awards 2019 and Beverage Dynamics' Spirits Growth Brand Awards in both 2021 and 2022. The Empress 1908 Gin spirits portfolio is crafted by Master Distiller Phil Lecours and comprises Empress 1908 Indigo Gin, Empress 1908 Elderflower Rose Gin, Empress 1908 Cucumber Lemon Gin, Empress 1908 Original Gin and Empress 1908 0.0 Indigo. Empress 1908 Gin is the perfect combination of exquisite taste, delicate aroma, soft texture, and remarkable presentation that provides the perfect base for a new aesthetic of cocktail creation and enjoyment. Please visit www.empressgin.com for more information.

Empress 1908 Gin is a part of the family of Milestone Brands LLC, a premium spirits company based in Austin, Texas that was founded in 2016 by two local entrepreneurs and veterans of the beverage and spirits industry, Eric Dopkins, former CEO of Deep Eddy Vodka and Chad Auler, creator of Savvy Vodka and co-founder of Deep Eddy Vodka. As a national spirits supplier, acquirer, innovator and marketer of alcohol beverage brands, Milestone's portfolio also includes Dulce Vida Spirits, Campo Bravo Tequila, Naranja Orange Liqueur and American Born Whiskey.

SOURCE Empress 1908 Gin