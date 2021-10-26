Empress Hotel La Jolla Continues to Innovate Throughout Hospitality to Support Guest Experience

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Empress Hotel La Jolla has remained dedicated to welcoming guests on property and providing safe accommodations throughout the duration of the worldwide pandemic. The boutique hotel, located in the Village of La Jolla, set the goal of evolving and improving operations and has now added Digital Technology to enhance the guest experience with contactless check-in and texting communication. These updates throughout the property are making strides in assisting guests' return to travel and social events with peace of mind.

Empress Hotel La Jolla Empress Hotel Guest Rooms

With its close and convenient proximity to the Pacific Coast, the Empress Hotel acted as a strong partner and ally for its neighbors in the nearby biotech and biomedical communities. The Southern California hotel began offering accommodations and special packages for medical staff, researchers, students, and professors traveling to the University of California San Diego Medical Center, Scripps, VA Medical Center, Sharp, and other medical centers in the greater San Diego area.

In addition to their partnership with the local medical community, the Empress Hotel is also shifting the focus back to travel and events as we used to know them. With the realization that the world has been deprived with little to no social events and gatherings in recent months, the Kamla Hotels San Diego property is excited to host hotel guests and their events. Empress Hotel boasts gorgeous spaces, both indoors and outdoors, including a picturesque Garden Terrace that would be the perfect backdrop to any reception, brunch, luncheon, or wedding. Business meetings in person after months of virtual calls are also well-received in this protected outdoor Terrace. The Village of La Jolla provides the ideal mix of ocean views, restaurants, shops and galleries that attract so many of these social events and corporate retreats.

"We know the world has been ready to get back to social and corporate events for such a long time now and we are looking forward to bringing everyone back together for meetings, celebrations and special occasions," said Karen Finerman, Director of Sales and Marketing.

The Empress Hotel continues its momentum and is currently offering unique getaway specials to enjoy La Jolla, the Jewel of San Diego. Empress Hotel also continues to extend special rates to military and government guests while retaining discounted rates for medical and corporate travelers.

For more information, please visit http://www.empress-hotel.com/

