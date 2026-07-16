Empson USA Expands Its Fine Wine Portfolio with Prestigious Family-Owned Estates from France

The expansion marks a new chapter in the importer's global evolution, bringing Bordeaux, Burgundy, and Champagne into dialogue with a portfolio long rooted in excellence

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than five decades, Empson USA has been synonymous with premium Italian wines in the U.S., introducing generations of consumers and trade professionals to many of Italy's most celebrated wineries. Today, the company announces an exciting new chapter in its evolution with the addition of a carefully curated collection of family-owned French estates, further strengthening its position as a leading importer of the world's finest wines.

The new partnerships, including Château Kirwan (Margaux), Château Malescasse (Haut-Médoc), Château Franc Mayne (Saint-Émilion), Maison de la Chapelle (Burgundy), and Champagne Gérin & Fils, share the values that have long defined Empson USA's portfolio: authenticity, exceptional terroir, and an unwavering commitment to quality.

While Italy remains the cornerstone of Empson USA's portfolio, with renowned producers including Fuligni, Costanti, Jankara, Pietradolce, Ferghettina and others, the company has steadily expanded its global reach over the years to include outstanding wineries from Argentina, Chile, New Zealand, and the United States. The addition of these distinguished French estates marks the next natural step in Empson USA's evolution, reflecting its long-term vision of representing exceptional family-owned producers from the world's greatest wine regions.

"We chose to partner with Empson USA as our exclusive importer and representative in the United States because, like us, they are a family-owned company built on strong values and long-term relationships," states Delphine and Grégory Viennois, owners of Maison de la Chapelle. "As one of the leading wine and spirits importers in the U.S.", continues Delphine and Grégory, "Empson has the expertise, vision, and commitment to represent our wines while preserving the identity and authenticity of our estate."

The expansion also reflects Empson USA's confidence in the future of fine wine. At a time when the global wine industry continues to navigate changing consumer preferences and market dynamics, the company remains committed to investing in long-term partnerships with producers who share its belief that quality will continue to define the premium wine category for generations to come.

"We are incredibly proud to welcome these exceptional wineries to the Empson USA family," said Tara Empson, CEO Empson USA. "These partnerships are a symbol of change, and the expansion marks an important milestone in our company's evolution. I am honored to take this step, as it was my father's dream as an avid lover of French wine and Pinot Noir. His wish was to one day showcase France alongside Italy, two countries that have long been pioneers of quality. I thank all the producers and my team for working together to accomplish this milestone and for having faith in the future of our shared vision."

As Empson USA continues to grow, its mission remains to discover and represent exceptional family-owned wineries whose wines reflect a genuine sense of place and whose stories deserve to be shared with consumers. The addition of these distinguished French estates marks not a departure from the company's Italian roots, but an exciting journey that broadens its vision while remaining firmly grounded in the principles that have defined Empson USA for generations.

About Empson USA

Founded by Neil and Maria Empson, Empson USA is a leading importer of fine wines, recognized for introducing generations of American consumers to some of Italy's most celebrated producers. Rooted in a philosophy of quality, authenticity, and long-term relationships, the company represents a distinguished portfolio of family-owned wineries from leading wine regions around the world. Today, Empson USA continues to evolve while remaining committed to championing wines that express a true sense of place and craftsmanship.

SOURCE Empson USA