Empyreal Logistics Adds Steve Morss to its Team as Chief Operations Officer

DENVER, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Empyreal Logistics announced today that Steve Morss has joined Empyreal as its new Chief Operating Officer.

Steve comes with over 30 years' experience within the Cash Logistics Industry. Steve has worked with some of the largest armored providers in the space, such as Brinks, Garda, and Loomis. In his respective roles, he led, developed & transformed operations across all products. Steve attended DeVry University, a former USMC Marine and Green Belt in Six Sigma. Steve will be instrumental in helping Empyreal continue its mission of market expansion through organic growth and acquisition.

Deirdra O'Gorman, Empyreal's CEO says, "The team at Empyreal couldn't be happier to have Steve on board. His industry experience and leadership acumen will help take our operations to the next level for our clients."

Steve Morss explains, "Empyreal has made a name for itself in the industry by being committed to innovation, focusing on customer service, and cultivating a positive employee culture. I am excited to be part of what Empyreal is building and can't wait to see what we build together."

About Empyreal Logistics

Servicing 28-states, Empyreal's maximizes its technology to provide best-in-class transports, secure currency processing, and cash management solutions to empower our clients. Empyreal employs data and intelligence tools to help maximize our market offering, with the goal of changing the way you think about secured armored transport.

Press Inquiries: [email protected], 1-888-477-3621.

SOURCE Empyreal Enterprises LLC