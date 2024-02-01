Empyrean Launches Enhanced Benefits Capabilities to Support a Richer, More Connected Employee Experience

Enhancements to benefits and engagement technology as well as the launch of in-house content and strategy services are all designed to create a better benefits experience for employers and employees.

HOUSTON, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Empyrean , the company committed to building better corporate cultures through benefits, today announced the launch of enhanced benefits technologies as well as an in-house content and strategy service to create a more connected experience for employees and their benefits.

The moves reflect Empyrean's continuous innovation, dedication and focus on addressing the needs of employers, HR teams and end-users.

"Empyrean is already known for its powerful platform for ben-admin, and this is just the next evolution of our commitment to innovating the technologies and services that help employers elevate benefits in the employee experience," said Rich Wolfe, CEO of Empyrean.

To further advance a connected employee experience, in response to evolving market demands, Empyrean has made significant updates to its mobile app and desktop experience.

Together, the mobile and desktop experiences emphasize personalized engagement and now include access to a robust library of educational content and ready-to-deploy campaigns.

Unlike other benefit administration experiences, the app and desktop solutions provide seamless and consistent user experiences. Further, to build trust and increase employer affiliation, the app icon and overall mobile experience will automatically update to match the client's branded desktop experience after login. Empyrean's market-leading approach to the employee experience offers its clients a unique way to deepen brand loyalty and increase employee engagement.

The enhanced technologies also integrate new approaches to AI that are more personalized and human-centric. Empyrean's conversational AI chat has been enhanced to now include automated tasks, enabling immediate and accurate responses to employee queries and requests. The company is also making substantial AI updates to its service center operations, focused on enhancing the quality and efficiency of customer interactions.

"Empyrean is committed to AI that augments human interactions to bring a personal touch as well as positioning AI as a collaborative partner to HR. We believe employees need a more connected experience with employer-provided benefits, and AI can play a critical role in improving that experience across the board," said Colleen Waymel, COO of Empyrean.

Empyrean is announcing a new creative communications and content service — The Experience Lab — to provide support for multi-media campaigns, educational content development and related collateral. Clients can now leverage Empyrean's expertise in benefits communications to support their annual benefits program objectives and connect more effectively with employees in multiple mediums.

One of the first brands to work with Empyrean's Experience Lab was able to reduce the portion of employees who declined health benefits coverage in 2024 by 7%, compared with the previous year. At the same time, the company encouraged 44% of employees to enroll in a newly offered PPO.

About Empyrean

We believe everybody deserves a workplace culture that supports their total well-being through benefits. Since 2006, Empyrean has provided hundreds of employers of varying size, industry, and benefit plan complexity with the innovative technology and best-in-class service necessary to accelerate their benefits strategies and bring their benefits programs to life. Empyrean's platform and services are designed to create connected employee benefit experiences that enrich lives, strengthen employer brands, and improve workplace cultures for over 6 million people. Visit us at goempyrean.com.

