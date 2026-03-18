Empyrean Solutions Named Category Leader in All Six Chartis ALM 2025 Report Categories

WOBURN, Mass., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Empyrean Solutions, a leading provider of integrated balance sheet and risk management platforms for financial institutions, today announced that it has been recognized as a Category Leader by Chartis Research in all six categories of the ALM Solutions, 2025 RiskTech Quadrant® report.

Empyrean achieved leadership status in every evaluated Asset and Liability Management domain evaluated by Chartis Research, including:

ALM Solutions

FTP (Funds Transfer Pricing) Solutions

Liquidity Risk Management (LRM) Solutions

Balance Sheet Optimization Solutions

Financial Planning & Analysis (FPA) and Budgeting Solutions

Hedging and Risk Management Solutions

This comprehensive recognition reflects Empyrean's commitment to delivering advanced analytics, flexible modeling frameworks, and unified risk-aware balance sheet management capabilities for financial institutions.

Empyrean's position as a category leader is strengthened by its AI-driven automation, designed to accelerate modeling cycles, streamline scenario analysis, enhance forecasting accuracy, and reduce operational burden for finance and risk teams. The company continues to invest aggressively in next-generation architecture, high-performance‑ computation engines, and transparent analytic frameworks to ensure clients can respond quickly to changing market conditions and regulatory landscapes.

"Empyrean's category leader placement in our ALM quadrants reflects its carefully targeted ALM and financial planning systems, which for many firms have become the platform of choice for ALM (and FTP) analytics, liquidity risk management, hedge risk management and balance sheet optimization," said Sid Dash, Chief Researcher at Chartis. "Moreover, for financial planning and analytics for banks, Empyrean is establishing itself as a benchmark in terms of capabilities and structure."

"Being named a category leader across all six Chartis ALM categories is a powerful validation of the work our team does every day to help financial institutions navigate complexity with clarity," said Chris Maclin, CEO of Empyrean Solutions. "Our commitment to AI‑powered automation and continuous technology innovation ensures that our clients stay ahead of market volatility, regulatory expectations, and shifts in customer behavior. This recognition reinforces that commitment."

For more information about Empyrean Solutions or to schedule a demonstration, visit empyreansolutions.com or contact [email protected].

About Empyrean Solutions

Empyrean Solutions empowers the dynamic CFO with a unified treasury, FP&A and analytics platform that brings ALM, liquidity, budgeting & planning, profitability, CECL, and behavioral modeling together in one modern ecosystem. With ongoing investments in advanced AI-driven automation, we help financial institutions of all sizes to move faster, operate more accurately, and scale with confidence. By centralizing data and delivering connected insights, Empyrean enables institutions to strengthen performance, ensure regulatory confidence, and better serve their stakeholders and communities.

About Chartis Research

Chartis Research is a leading provider of research and analysis on the global market for risk, financial and regulatory technology. Its RiskTech Quadrant® reports evaluate technology vendors using rigorous, transparent scoring criteria.

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SOURCE Empyrean Solutions