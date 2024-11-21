Empyrean Solutions Secures Significant Investment from Hg

Transaction follows a period of rapid growth and scaling, where Empyrean has emerged as a leading provider of integrated risk and performance management solutions for financial institutions.

Funding will enable Empyrean to accelerate its product roadmap investments to address more 'Office of the CFO' software solutions, designed specifically for financial institutions, as well as expand sales and marketing to keep up with growing demand.

WOBURN, Mass., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Empyrean Solutions ("Empyrean"), a leading provider of risk and performance management software for financial institutions, today announced a significant strategic investment from Hg, a leading investor in European and North American software businesses. The Empyrean management team and current investors, TechVenture Investors and Spectrum Equity, will all remain shareholders. Spectrum Equity will also participate alongside Hg in the new transaction.

Empyrean's platform solves mission critical challenges for finance teams at financial institutions, who historically have had to navigate large quantities of siloed data, antiquated software applications and slow, static modelling. With a modern, cloud-based platform where banks and credit unions of all sizes can connect and process massive data sets – spanning loans, treasury & funding positions, deposits and general ledger information all at a transaction level – Empyrean is transforming the 'Office of the CFO' for financial institutions.

While Empyrean started as a specialist in Asset & Liability Management (ALM), the platform today spans Budgeting and Planning, Profitability, Data & Analytics and many other key functions for the finance teams of financial institutions. With superior technology, deep domain expertise and a relentless focus on driving innovation, Empyrean is helping the CFO and their teams to navigate complex economic and regulatory environments, optimize their financial performance and make informed strategic decisions.

This transaction follows a period of sustained and rapid growth at Empyrean. During this time, the Company has achieved several financial and operational milestones:

Empyrean has grown revenue at 40% per year since 2017 through a combination of new customer adds and existing customers adopting additional software modules. Compelling Customer Base. 270 total software customers -- spanning small, mid-sized and large financial institutions -- as of end of October 2024 , including 70 new customers added over the last 12 months alone.

"Our strategy – replacing legacy software solutions and disparate datasets with a single, SaaS native and cloud-based platform – is gaining traction in the sector," said Chris Maclin, Chief Executive Officer of Empyrean. "This new investment and our partnership with Hg will enable Empyrean to better address the needs of financial institution CFOs, and drive innovation in a space where it is desperately needed. We're thrilled to welcome Hg as a new investor as we embark on the next phase of Empyrean's journey."

"Hg's knowledge of software businesses and their proven track record partnering with companies across growth initiatives will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and expand our reach," said Raffi Festekjian, Managing Director at TechVenture Investors. "We are also pleased that Spectrum Equity will remain actively involved as we work together to realize our shared vision of delivering to the financial services industry a comprehensive 'Office of the CFO' platform that is a single source of the truth, further solidifying our strong position in the industry."

"The Empyrean success story is still in its early innings," said Farouk Hussein, Partner at Hg. "Our knowledge of the 'Office of CFO', experience in banking software, and extensive work across this sector confirmed Empyrean's unique positioning. We are impressed by Empyrean's management team and their approach to launching new products that solve financial institution CFO customer pain points, and we look forward to backing Chris and partnering with the existing shareholders and management team."

"This is exactly the right time for Empyrean to bring on a like-minded growth investor like Hg to help Empyrean realize the company's full potential. The next chapter of growth at Empyrean will see the company stay true to its core mission but also pursue new growth initiatives like international expansion and penetration of the largest US and global financial institutions," added Adam Margolin, Managing Director at Spectrum Equity.

Piper Sandler is serving as exclusive financial advisor and Choate, Hall & Stewart LLP as legal advisor to Empyrean. Raymond James is serving as exclusive financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP as legal advisor to Hg.

The terms of the transaction have not been disclosed and is subject to closing.

About Empyrean Solutions

Empyrean Solutions™ is a leading provider of risk and performance management solutions for banks and credit unions. Empyrean's software allows financial institutions of all sizes to take control of their balance sheet management, scenario planning, and risk/performance analysis in a single integrated software platform. Through their deployed software and outsource services, Empyrean works with banks and credit unions, ranging from $50 million to $200+ billion in assets.

For more information, please contact: [email protected]

About Hg

Hg supports the building of sector-leading enterprises that supply businesses with critical software applications or workflow services, delivering a more automated workplace for their customers. This industry is characterised by digitization trends that are in early stages of adoption and are set to transform the workplace for professionals over decades to come.

Hg's support combines deep end-market knowledge with world class operational resources, together providing compelling support to entrepreneurial leaders looking to scale their business – businesses that are well invested, enduring and serve their customers well.

With a vast European network and strong presence across North America, Hg's 400 employees and around $70 billion in funds under management support a portfolio of around 50 businesses, worth over $160 billion aggregate enterprise value, with around 110,000 employees, consistently growing revenues at more than 20% annually. https://hgcapital.com/

Spectrum Equity

Spectrum Equity is a leading growth equity firm providing capital and strategic support to innovative companies in the information economy. For nearly 30 years, the firm has partnered with exceptional entrepreneurs and management teams to build long-term value in market-leading internet-enabled software, data, and information services companies.

With offices in Boston, San Francisco, and London, the firm is investing its tenth fund with $2 billion in limited partner capital. Representative investments include Ancestry, Definitive Healthcare, GoodRx, Lucid Software, Origami Risk, RainKing, SurveyMonkey and Verafin. For more information, including a complete list of portfolio investments, visit: www.spectrumequity.com.

