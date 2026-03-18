EMR Syndrome Alliance Launches Website for People Injured or Disabled by Man-Made Electromagnetic Radiation (EMR)

Education, remediation, disability and recovery resources are now available for those suffering acute effects from radiation emitted by cell towers and antennas, cell phones, Wi-Fi, 'smart' meters, 'smart' devices, LED lighting, and other sources of EMR.

READING, Pa., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The EMR Syndrome Alliance announces the launch of the website, emrsyndrome.org, a dedicated resource for people living with EMR Syndrome (Electromagnetic Radiation Syndrome). EMR Syndrome is a medical condition associated with exposure to man-made electromagnetic radiation (EMR) from wireless technologies and electromagnetic fields. Sources of man-made EMR include cell towers, antennas, cellphones, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 'smart' utility meters, 'smart appliances', implanted medical devices, airport body scanners, and more. These biologically disruptive EMR exposures have been rapidly increasing and making millions of people sick.

EMR Syndrome is the new unifying name for a condition long recognized by many different labels, such as Electromagnetic Sensitivity, Electrohypersensitivity, Microwave Syndrome, Radiation Sickness, Electrosensitivity, and more. Documentation of this condition dates back to military and industrial research decades ago and has been on the rise ever since. With the current proliferation of cell towers, antennas, small cell antennas and other exposures in our living environments, EMR Syndrome has become a critically important public health issue that demands attention from legislators, public and community health officials, medical educators, parents, school administrators, and industry.

People with EMR Syndrome experience a constellation of symptoms from mild to life-threatening, including heart arrhythmias, memory-cognition problems, vertigo, headaches, fatigue, tinnitus, burning skin, and sleep disturbances. EMR Syndrome is presently estimated to occur in 3-5% of the world population, with many millions more reporting mild symptoms.

The EMR Syndrome Alliance is a new 501(c)3 nonprofit organization with global participation. It provides resources and support to individuals who have been electromagnetically injured.

emrsyndrome.org includes:

Personal Testimonials

Scientific References

Recovery Support

Guidance for Healthcare Providers

Disability & Accommodations Info

Technical & Remediation Advice

Ruth F. Moss, President of the EMR Syndrome Alliance, says:

"EMR exposure is making people sick and upending lives. With the launch of emrsyndrome.org, many are stepping up, telling their stories, and getting the multi-level support they need. The time is long overdue to bring visibility to this life-altering condition."

Sharon Goldberg, MD, Integrative Physician in Santa Fe, NM, who has treated people with EMR Syndrome over many years, says:

"The current mindset that we have of thinking that the electromagnetic environment is irrelevant to health has to change. There is so much science and evidence to show this is simply not the case, including the rise of EMR Syndrome."

The launch of the EMR Syndrome Alliance website comes on the heels of the January 2026 announcement of a U.S. government investigation into the potential health effects of electromagnetic radiation (EMR) from wireless technologies… and amid a related growing public conversation about wireless risks, constant digital exposure, the soaring rise of depression among adolescents, and the recent 60 Minutes disclosure of EMR-induced health effects in advanced weaponry.

Media Contact:

Ruth F. Moss

President, EMR Syndrome Alliance

914.761.7307

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE EMR Syndrome Alliance