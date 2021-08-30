EMRG Media has selected the TV personality and entrepreneur as one of this year's keynote speakers.

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It's setting up to be their best event yet. The Event Planner Expo, hosted by EMRG Media, has already developed a reputation for being a premier events and hospitality tradeshow, but this year, they're taking it to another level. On October 12 – 14, 2021, keynote speaker, Daymond John, will talk about how to success in the current market.

Keynote Speaker Announcement: Daymond John, Star of ABC's Shark Tan

This year, The Event Planner Expo is pulling out all the stops--a sign that the event world is back and stronger than ever. The annual trade show, which takes place each fall in New York City, has just announced a star-studded lineup, with celebrity planner Colin Cowie speaking to the attendees, and now EMRG Media has announce that Daymond John will be speaking, as well.

"Daymond embodies the entrepreneurial spirit," says Jessica Stewart, Vice President, EMRG Media. "We love him on Shark Tank, and we can't wait for him to share his insight on how to scale a business or adopt cutting edge marketing strategies relevant to the times we're in."

This year, EMRG Media has been very strategic in their curation of the program for the popular trade show. "We've hand selected speakers with a distinct point of view, impressive individuals with something to say," says Stewart. "In other words, attendees can expect actionable strategies that can be easily implemented for anyone looking to change the course of their career."

This impressive programming is a direct response to Covid-19, and the toll it took on many members of the event and hospitality community. "Our overarching goal is for our speakers and educators to help bring community members up to speed, and Daymond John will help to achieve exactly this," Stewart shares. "We want you to be relevant and ready to take on the bright future that lies ahead when the expo finishes."

While the EMRG Media team always tries to accommodate the growing number of interested participants, securing your spot with a Speaker Series ticket is the safest way to guarantee you won't miss a minute of the action. Admission tickets range in price. To see Daymond John and Colin Cowie purchase an Education Pass for $149. To get front row seating and premier access, upgrade to an All-Access Ticket for $499. General Admission Tickets are $49.

For more information: http://www.theeventplannerexpo.com/.

EMRG Media (http://www.EMRGMedia.com/) is a premier, full-service marketing, event planning and publishing firm based in Manhattan. Over the last 16 years, it's garnered public acclaim and recognition as an innovative, corporate event marketer with an impressive roster of clients. Its exclusive corporate client base includes names such as Google, 1800 Flowers, Columbia Records, JP Morgan, Fiverr, Twitter, NBC and more.

