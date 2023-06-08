EMRIS Pharma, the Recent Spin-off of Hadasit and Yissum, Launches the Development of a New Innovative topical drug for the Treatment of Skin Toxicities, Improving Treatment and Quality of Life for Cancer Patients

A novel approach to treating skin toxicities caused by EGFRi, based on a decade of research by leading Israeli cancer researchers

JERUSALEM, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hadasit, and Yissum, has spun off EMRIS Pharma in collaboration with NGT Healthcare2 VC . EMRIS Pharma is pioneering novel small molecule-based topical compounds that can improve both quality of life and treatment compliance for cancer patients. Based on over ten years of research collaboration by the founders, Dr. Sharon Merims, a senior dermatologist specializing in dermato-oncology at the Hadassah Medical Center, and Professor Ofra Benny from the Institute for Drug Research at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, and with the support of NGT Healthcare2 VC , the company's first product aims to treat the skin toxicities caused by EGFRi (Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor inhibitors). Many of the molecularly targeted agents used in current cancer treatments, particularly those interfering with signal transduction EGFRi and small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitors, are associated with papulopustular skin rash. This rash is observed in ~90% of patients receiving EGFR-targeted monoclonal antibodies, and often impacts the patient's quality of life, and the ability to continue the cancer treatment. Dr. Merims will serve as EMRIS Pharma's Chief Scientific Officer, and Professor Benny as the company's Chief Technology Officer.

Emris ,founded by NGT Healthcare2 VC , licensed the technology from Hadasit, the Technology Transfer Company of Hadassah Medical Organization and Yissum, the Technology Transfer Company of the Hebrew University in Jerusalem, Israel. License terms include various payments such as license fees, milestones payments and royalties.

"Current strategies for treating skin toxicities caused by EGFR inhibitors are of limited benefit and there is an urgent need for novel and potent treatment for these skin toxicities," said Dr. Sharon Merims. " Our novel proactive strategy for the management of EGFR therapy-mediated skin rash may help to maximize the benefit for oncology patients by minimizing the negative effects on quality of life, maintaining an optimal monoclonal antibody dose and thus leading to a better response to the anti-cancer treatment".

"The lead compound developed by EMRIS Pharma has been initially successful in blocking EGFRi monoclonal antibodies from binding to EGFR both in vitro and ex vivo," said Professor Ofra Benny "The delivery system for this treatment is also unique in that it is a slow-release system that penetrates the deep layers of the epidermis where EGFR is most dense."

"As a venture capital firm focused on healthcare innovation, we are excited to partner with EMRIS Pharma on their groundbreaking cancer treatment product. Their novel approach to managing skin toxicities caused by EGFR inhibitors has the potential to significantly improve the quality of life for cancer patients and increase treatment compliance. We believe that EMRIS Pharma's innovative research and development will lead to a brighter future for cancer patients, and we look forward to supporting their mission." - Zohar Gendler, Managing Partner &CEO, NGT Healthcare2

About The Hadassah Medical Center

The Hadassah Medical Center was established in 1912 and is a world-class facility. For more than a century, Hadassah has set the standard of excellence for medical care and research in Israel. Every year, Hadassah provides nearly one million people with hospital services, and in keeping with worldwide trends, the Hadassah University Medical Center in Israel is moving toward day care and day hospitalization to reduce costs and risk of infection. Our doctors and scientists are on the frontlines, uniquely positioned to pinpoint ever-evolving medical needs. Their experience and ingenuity have yielded new ideas with huge potential in all areas of medicine, including therapeutics, diagnostic medical devices, and digital health. For more information about Hadassah, please visit-https://www.hadassah.org.il/en/

About the Hebrew University of Jerusalem

The Hebrew University of Jerusalem is Israel's leading academic and research institution. Serving 24,000 students from 80 countries, it produces a third of Israel's civilian research and is ranked 12th worldwide in biotechnology patent filings and commercial development. Faculty and alumni of the Hebrew University have won eight Nobel Prizes and a Fields Medal. For more information about the Hebrew University, please visit http://new.huji.ac.il/en.

About Hadasit Medical Research Services and Development

Hadasit is the technology transfer company and innovation engine of Hadassah Medical Organization in Jerusalem. Hadasit transforms the cutting-edge research coming out of Hadassah into marketable medical technologies, that can change the world and better humanity. With more than 260 active patent families, which have yielded numerous medical and commercial breakthroughs, Hadasit established companies, licenses technologies, and collaborates with leading international companies and research facilities around the world. To date, Hadasit had spun off over 65 companies, including the publicly traded Hadasit Bio-Holdings (TASE: HDST) in which Hadasit is a major shareholder.

Yissum is the technology transfer company of The Hebrew University of Jerusalem. Founded in 1964, it serves as a bridge between cutting-edge academic research and a global community of entrepreneurs, investors, and industry. Yissum's mission is to benefit society by converting extraordinary innovations and transformational technologies into commercial solutions that address our most urgent global challenges. Yissum has registered over 11,000 patents globally; licensed over 1,140 technologies and has spun out more than 200 companies. Yissum's business partners span the globe and include companies such as Boston Scientific, ICL, Intel, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, Novartis and many more.

Additional information about EMRIS Pharma: [email protected].

