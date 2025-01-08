COLLINSVILLE, Conn., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Emry Health has introduced Emry Concierge Health Advocates, a specialized boutique brand dedicated to delivering top-tier, personalized health advocacy services for clients seeking expert guidance on health insurance, medical billing and healthcare management. To accompany this announcement, Emry has published "Health is Wealth When it's Managed with Care," a guide explaining why healthcare concierge advocacy is the missing link of a holistic financial strategy for individuals and families.

Emry Health Unveils Emry Concierge, a Boutique Brand for Personalized Health Advocacy

Emry Concierge offers a unique suite of high-touch services designed to simplify healthcare management for private clients, families and executives. Working closely with wealth managers, family offices and benefits consultants, Emry Concierge provides comprehensive support, from health insurance selection to complete healthcare management, ensuring clients receive the best care and solutions for their health navigation needs.

"For many private families, navigating the complex U.S. healthcare system is both challenging and time consuming," says Derek Fitteron, president of Emry Health. "Our Emry Concierge brand addresses this need, offering clients dedicated, white-glove support and guidance to help manage every aspect of their healthcare. With our expertise, they can access care that fits their needs, without the stress of navigating healthcare on their own."

The Health is Wealth guide outlines the difference it can make for private families to have a dedicated healthcare advocacy team by their side. According to the guide, 79% of affluent Americans rank the rising cost of care as their top financial worry. And from managing insurance policies to negotiating medical bills, families often dedicate more than 100 hours annually to healthcare-related tasks.

This burden is magnified for families with unique needs, such as those who split time across states or internationally, who require flexible, comprehensive insurance coverage. Emry Concierge's expert advocates save clients time and eliminate stress, providing seamless support from scheduling specialist appointments to managing cross-border healthcare.

"Emry Concierge is designed to meet the unique needs of our clients," says Scott Wilson, VP of concierge services. "We work alongside trusted advisors to deliver truly personalized and effective healthcare solutions. Most high-net-worth families rely on trusted attorneys, accountants and financial advisors. We integrate with this team to own the blind spot of healthcare in a comprehensive financial team."

With decades of experience, Emry's licensed professionals handle all insurance research and present clients with best-fit insurance options — covering the spectrum from marketplace plans to Medicare — ensuring clients are able to choose the best coverage based on individual and family needs. Emry Concierge operates consultatively, with no commission incentives, so advice is based solely on the optimal fit for each client.

On a daily basis, Emry Concierge handles all the logistical and planning details of navigating the healthcare system such as researching providers and scheduling appointments, medical billing, health insurance claims and detailed year-end summaries that aid in future healthcare planning. Each family receives an annual review, during which Emry advocates optimize insurance plans and evaluate all bills to identify savings opportunities and streamline payments.

This launch follows Emry Health's recent merger with Medical Cost Advocates (MCA), building on over 20 years of experience in concierge healthcare advocacy. MCA has been a trusted leader in the field, and the addition of Emry Concierge represents a key milestone in the company's growth and commitment to delivering client-focused healthcare solutions.

Learn more at emryhealthconcierge.com and download the free "Health is Wealth When it's Managed with Care" guide.

About Emry Health

Emry Health is a leading healthcare navigation company, empowering employees and private clients to utilize their health benefits optimally and make cost-effective healthcare choices with better care outcomes. With decades of experience in healthcare navigation, bill negotiation and concierge healthcare, Emry specializes in providing personalized advocacy and best-in-class services and technology to help individuals navigate the complexities of healthcare, resolve billing issues, compare procedure costs, and negotiate savings. Recognized by BenefitsPRO in the 2023 Luminaries Awards for Humanizing Benefits, Emry is part of Goodroot, a community of companies focused on improving healthcare access and affordability. Learn more at emryhealth.com and emryhealthconcierge.com.

