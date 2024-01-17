EMS Education Center Expands and Moves to Woburn

WOBURN, Mass., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cataldo Ambulance Service will be hosting a grand opening of the Cataldo Education Center on Wednesday, January 31st, now located in Woburn, with an official ribbon cutting ceremony at 10:00 AM. "There is a nationwide shortage of EMS professionals. Our new education center is not only an investment in our own team, but the entire industry," says Dennis Cataldo, President and CEO of Cataldo Ambulance Service. "We are committed to the growth and development of experienced EMS professionals as well as inspiring the next generation."

In 2023, the Cataldo Education Center hosted more than 700 classes and educated over 3100 students. With the addition of the Paramedic Program early last year, the education center now offers training for every step of an EMS career. In addition to offering EMS continuing education and career advancement training to Cataldo team members, the Cataldo Education Center also conducts classes or provides space in existing classes to local municipality first responders as part of the company's 911 service contracts. CPR and Stop the Bleed classes are also available for community organizations and local venues.

This new training facilities features 3 large classrooms which will allow the Cataldo Education Center to increase the number of classes being taught and expand on the current course offering. The newly renovated space also provides several smaller breakout rooms where students can practice their skills on state-of-the-art equipment. "EMS is a great career and many people don't know you can get started in just a few short months," adds Scott Meagher, Director of Education at the Cataldo Education Center. "There are many individuals who have spent their lifetime working in EMS, but it also provides real world experience and exposure to other fields like police, fire, or the medical industry. It is a great way to obtain clinical hours and emergency medicine knowledge."

The new Cataldo Education Center is located at 15 Commonwealth Avenue, Suite 210 in Woburn, Massachusetts. The grand opening will start with a ribbon cutting at 10:00 AM and will be followed by an EMS education and career open house until 5:00 PM. For more information on the Cataldo Education Center and class offerings, visit https://cataldoambulance.com/training.

Since 1977 Cataldo Ambulance Service continues to distinguish itself as a leader in EMS, providing routine and emergency medical transportation services, offering clinical education, and introducing the first mobile integrated health service line in Massachusetts. As the needs of the community and patients change, Cataldo continues to develop innovative programs designed to ensure the highest level of care is available throughout its service areas. Cataldo is a key partner with the state in providing vaccination services for all ages including the Vaccines for Children (VFC) program across the Commonwealth.

SOURCE Cataldo Ambulance Service