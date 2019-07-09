EMS Products Market Size Worth $34.15 Billion by 2026 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global emergency medical services products market size is expected to reach USD 34.15 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 7.0%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing demand for emergency care and increasing healthcare expenditure across the globe are the key factors driving the market. Increasing cases of trauma, caused by road accidents, natural disasters, and sports and other injuries, is also one of the key growth-driving factors for the market.

Key suggestions from the report:

In terms of revenue, life support & emergency resuscitation systems led the EMS products market in 2018 and will continue its dominance throughout the forecast years

Increasing cases of trauma and demand for emergency care contributes to the growth of the life support & emergency resuscitation systems segment

Defibrillators segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the rise in number of Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs).

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR from 2019 to 2026 owing to rapid development of healthcare infrastructure and rising number of start-ups in this region

Prominent key companies in the market are Bound Tree Medical; McKesson Medical-Surgical, Inc.; Stryker Corp.; and Medline Industries, Inc.

Read 79 page research report with TOC on "Emergency Medical Services Products Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Patient Monitoring Systems, Life Support & Emergency Resuscitation), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/emergency-medical-services-ems-products-market

For instance, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), traumatic brain injury is the major cause of disability and death in U.S., accounting for 30.0% of all injury-related deaths. Emergency medical services (EMS) and trauma centers work closely to initiate the pre-hospital treatment process. In U.S., the government introduced Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act (EMTALA) in 1986. As per the law, anyone going to the emergency department has to be treated and stabilized, irrespective of their ability to pay or their insurance status.

Such laws are improving the accessibility of emergency care. In addition, rising healthcare expenditure across the globe is likely to improve the quality of emergency medical services. Such factors are expected to boost the EMS products market over the forecast period. Moreover, associations, such as American Trauma Society (ATS), offer courses and training for preventing injuries, which drives the demand for EMS products. ATS offers a two-day course developed by seasoned injury prevention professionals across the country.

Grand View Research has segmented the global EMS products market on the basis of product and region:

EMS Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Life Support & Emergency Resuscitation



Defibrillators





Endotracheal Tubes





Ventilators





Resuscitators





Laryngoscopes



Patient Monitoring Systems



Wound Care Consumables



Dressings & Bandages





Sutures & Staples





Others





Musculoskeletal





Others



Patient Handling Equipment



Medical Beds





Wheelchairs and Scooters





Other Equipment



Infection Control Supplies



Disinfectant and Cleaning Agents





Personal Protection Equipment





Others



Other EMS Products

EMS Products Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia-Pacific



China





Japan



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East Africa



South Africa





Saudi Arabia

