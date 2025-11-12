EMS Rebrands as Kurv, Simplifying Payments for the Future of Business

The new brand reflects the company's evolution and its commitment to swift, seamless payments for small businesses.

CLEVELAND, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the payments industry races toward speed and flexibility, Electronic Merchant Systems (EMS), a trusted leader in financial technology and payments, today announced its bold new brand: Kurv .

"Kurv isn't just a new name—it represents our new identity and vision for the future," said Afshin Yazdian, Executive Chairman and CEO of Kurv. "We've transformed the way we operate to better serve our customers, and today we're proud to introduce a modern platform that makes payments simpler, faster, and more flexible."

This new identity started over a year ago with the acquisition of EMS, led by industry veteran Yazdian. With the financial support of private equity firm BharCap Partners, Yazdian and his experienced management team rebuilt and transformed the organization into a fast growing, modernized payments platform.

Focusing on enhancing the customer experience and driving simplicity across every aspect of the business, Kurv has built a platform that removes friction for small business owners. The Kurv Merchant Portal lets business owners take instant payments, access reporting tools that provide critical campaign and account information, and connect with 24/7 U.S.-based customer support.

Kurv's new platform further strengthens payment security with AI and machine learning features that analyze transaction patterns, detect unusual activity in real time, and automate risk assessments. Kurv's AI technology also helps business owners get up and running instantly through a streamlined underwriting process. This delivers a fast and secure payment experience that gives business owners peace of mind with every transaction.

The new Kurv platform is also designed to enhance the experience for ISO agents. The Kurv Agent Portal, which makes onboarding and account management quick and intuitive, supports Kurv's rapidly expanding agent network. The portal offers real-time dashboards, goal tracking, chargeback management, and itemized residuals—helping agents stay organized, work smarter, and deliver exceptional support to small business owners.

Kurv agents gain a competitive edge with state-of-the-art APIs and webhooks, instant underwriting, advanced KYC tools, and auto-boarding capabilities. By enabling quick, on-the-spot applications, the portal shortens sales cycles, accelerates approvals, and reduces the risk of losing prospects to delays.

In addition to modernizing its payment platforms, Kurv has expanded its ecosystem with the strategic acquisitions of Paysley and Peel Payments. The company has also strengthened its leadership team with seasoned executives across revenue, compliance, operations, legal, and strategy to guide Kurv's next phase of growth.

By blending modern technology with exceptional, human-led customer service, Kurv is redefining payment processing—making it smoother, smarter, and more empowering so businesses of all sizes can thrive today and be ready for tomorrow.

"We had a vision to lead the evolution of the payments industry, and I'm so proud of our team for executing on that strategy and delivering," said Yazdian. "Today's announcement is a collective win for our organization and marks the beginning of what will be the foundation for building the next great financial technology company."

About Kurv

Kurv is a leading merchant payments powerhouse that serves US-based businesses, ISO agents, and ISV communities. Over 30,000 retail, eCommerce, and omnichannel customers nationwide utilize our suite of modern payment solutions. From credit card processing and risk management to sales software, Kurv offers robust tools that empower businesses to thrive.

Kurv further leverages the services of its subsidiaries to drive client success. Discover more at kurvpay.com .

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Kurv