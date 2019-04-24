EmSculpt Treatment in New Jersey Offered By Healthy Aging Medical Centers

MONTVALE, N.J., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthy Aging Medical Centers is pleased to announce it now offers Emsculpting to assist men and women build muscle and burn fat simultaneously.

EmSculpt is a technology which helps men and women build muscle and sculpt their body. It is currently FDA-approved for treating areas such as the buttocks, the flanks and sides, and the stomach. What this non-invasive technology does is induce a powerful muscle contraction which is not achievable through voluntary contraction or physical training, which then forces the muscle tissue to adapt to the extreme condition which results in muscle building and essentially sculpts one's body. The procedure is done in 30-minute intervals with a minimum of 4 sessions. It feels like an intensive workout while you lay down and relax during the treatment.

Often times, men and women who are already in good shape continue to struggle with getting definition in certain areas of their body due to stubborn fat. This treatment is perfect for busy moms who are suffering from muscle separation, also known as diastasis recti, or athletes who do not want to take time off and all is done without surgery and no needles. In other words, the EmSculpt procedure is completely non-invasive and results can be seen within a few sessions.

The procedure was tested in five unique abdominal clinical studies using evaluations from CT, Ultrasound and MRI, BTL EmSculpt achieved consistent results throughout its study, resulting in fat loss up to 19%, muscle mass increased of up to 16%, abdominal muscle separation (called diastasis recti) reduced by 11% and 4cm (1.5 inches) loss in waistline circumference. It not only helped the outer complex, but it also increased fat metabolism from 19% to 92% after treatment, 80% of patients noticed visible lifting effect of the buttocks and the procedure itself has a 96% patient satisfaction rating thus far.

Dr. Johanan Rand, MD, Founder and Medical Director of Healthy Aging Medical Centers , is board certified in Anti-aging Medicine, Regenerative Medicine and Functional Medicine. He is very passionate about his field of expertise and takes great pride in helping his patients reach their health goals.

Healthy Aging Medical Centers in New Jersey offers simple, non-invasive treatments to help men and women burn off stubborn fat while also achieving better muscle tone.

